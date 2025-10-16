The Brick Kelowna Celebrates Grand Re-Opening with Exclusive Deals and Special Appearance by Celebrity Designer Kortney Wilson

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brick, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leon's Furniture Limited (“LFL” or “Leon's”) (TSX: LNF), is thrilled today to announce the Grand Re-Opening of our Kelowna showroom, unveiling a refreshed and expanded 44,744 square foot retail experience for customers in the Okanagan.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Kelowna community back to a completely reimagined Brick experience,” shares Darci Walker, President. “Our new layout offers more inspiration; more selection and the same great value Canadians have come to expect from The Brick.”

Located at 948 McCurdy Road, Kelowna, BC, V1X 2P7, the celebration will kick off with a Media Sneak Peak and ribbon cutting tonight, Thursday, October 16 at 5 p.m., giving media an exclusive look at the new spacious concept design and expanded product selection.

The official Grand Re-Opening Day will take place on Saturday, October 18, starting at 10 a.m., with the first 50 customers receiving $50 towards any purchase. Customers will also have the chance to meet Kortney Wilson, celebrity designer and host of Life is Messy (coming soon to the Home Network), and enter to win a $10,000 shopping spree and a one-hour design consultation with Kortney herself. Media interviews are available with Kortney on Saturday, October 18 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Kelowna has always been an important market for us,” said Walker. “Our goal with this new showroom is to bring even more value and inspiration to our customers here, offering not only great deals, but also design expertise and community engagement.”

As part of this Grand Re-Opening celebration, The Brick is offering over $25,000 in name-brand prizes, along with exclusive promotions from October 16-20, including savings of up to 30 per cent off select furniture and 50 per cent off select mattresses. Plus, when customers make a purchase using their FlexitiCard, they will be entered to win the value of their purchase - up to $2,000.

About The Brick

Focused on Saving You More, The Brick offers a wide range of home furnishings, mattresses, electronics, and appliances. Serving Canadians since 1971, The Brick is proud to be part of your community. The Brick is online at TheBrick.com. Keep up-to-date, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Leon's Furniture Limited:

Leon's Furniture Limited is the largest retailer of furniture, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; Brick Outlet; and The Brick Mattress Store. Finally, with The Brick's Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside Leon's Appliance Canada banner, this makes the Company the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. The Company has 299 retail stores from coast to coast in Canada under various banners. The Company operates six websites: leons.ca, thebrick.com, furniture.ca, midnorthern.com, transglobalservice.com and appliancecanada.com.

For more information, please contact:

Sydney Karaja

Brookline Public Relations, Inc. 587.228.2868

skaraja@brooklinepr.com