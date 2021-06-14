Mosaic Expands Plant-based, Frozen Food Footprint to the West Coast

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaic Foods , the company making plant-based eating easy, convenient, and delicious, today announced its expansion to the West Coast, bringing its frozen food line to millions of new consumers in cities such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, and more.



“Plant-based eating is the diet of the future, but cutting back on meat often means spending more at the grocery store, learning all new recipes, and committing more time and energy than you want to managing your new diet,” Matt Davis, Mosaic CEO and co-founder, said. “But going plant-based shouldn’t feel like a series of sacrifices. We set out to make plant-based food tastier, easier, and more accessible not just for longtime vegetarians, but for everyone – and expanding Mosaic to the West Coast brings us one step closer to putting good, healthy, and fresh food on every table.”

Founded in 2019, Mosaic has shipped more than half of a million meals to consumers across the East Coast and Midwest. By providing consumers with meals that taste great, can be heated up in minutes, and are delivered right to their doors, Mosaic’s no-prep, chef-cooked meals have completely rewritten the script on both the plant-based and frozen food industries.

“Traditional frozen food is uninspired, bland, and chock-full of preservatives – but it doesn’t have to be,” Sam McIntire, Mosaic CRO and co-founder, said. “We use frozen as a tool to preserve the freshness and flavor of our meals, reduce food waste and extend shelf life without using any artificial ingredients, and offer the highest level of convenience and value to consumers to make plant-based eating easier than ever.”

The company invests in and locally sources quality ingredients, adding sauces and toppings to give its food the zest and crunch every meal should have. Mosaic’s team of chefs hand-cooks all meals to give them flavor and texture, making them craveable for any type of eater.

In addition to its signature veggie bowls, the company recently launched soups and oat bowls and now offers 40 unique, hearty meals – such as the Chipotle Mango Burrito Bowl, Golden Milk and Blackberry Oats, and Peanut Tofu Bowl – serving as the no-stress way to eat plant-based for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Through its Mosaic+ platform, the company also collaborates with local chefs and foodies to bring coveted restaurant meals to life in a totally new way.

Beginning today, customers on the West Coast can order meals for delivery at mosaicfoods.com . Details including pricing, availability, and shipping options can be found online.

About Mosaic Foods

Mosaic makes healthy, delicious plant-based frozen meals and is on a mission to put good food on every table. By modernizing and humanizing the frozen food industry through fresh ingredients and real cooking, Mosaic is making plant-based eating easier, tastier, and more convenient for everyone. Founded in 2019, the company is based in Brooklyn, NY, and operates a 16,000-square-foot kitchen in New Jersey. For more information and to try Mosaic for yourself, go to mosaicfoods.com.