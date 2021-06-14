InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) to Serve as Official Media Sponsor for Roth Capital Partners’ 7th Annual Virtual London Conference

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce today that it will be collaborating once again with Roth Capital Partners (“Roth”) on the occasion of their 7th Annual Virtual London Conference. The event is set to be held in an entirely virtual format on June 21-23, 2021.

Renowned for hosting some of the world’s largest investor conferences dedicated towards the small and mid-cap listed equity sectors, Roth Capital Partners’ London Conference promises to be an exceptional event. Set to feature more than 130 innovative and cutting-edge growth companies, the conference will facilitate hundreds of 1-on-1 meetings between management teams and investors. Returning in its capacity as the conference’s media sponsor, IBN will work towards furthering the distribution of content generated for the event.

“Our team at InvestorBrandNetwork is delighted to be collaborating once again with Roth. Their conferences have earned a well-deserved reputation for excellence,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN. “We will leverage our communications solutions to heighten Roth’s visibility in advance of the event and also provide online investor audiences with key takeaways throughout the virtual event.”

This year’s Roth Virtual London Conference will provide investors with a unique opportunity to interact with a multitude of management teams who lead companies in a range of sectors, including sustainability/ESG, industrials, technology, consumer, and metals & mining. The participating companies will look to present attendees with their investment thesis, strategies and operational milestones. Moreover, Roth’s senior research analysts within the respective sectors will be on hand to respond to investor queries and make introductions.

Prior to the first day of the virtual conference, IBN’s InvestorWire (“IW”), a North American leader in news distribution with both traditional and non-traditional downstream partners, will work towards driving greater visibility of the event with nationally distributed press releases. IBN will also leverage its syndication network of more than 5,000 downstream publishers such as Apple News, MarketWatch and International Business Times for article distribution as well as disseminate various forms of content through many different social media distribution channels that today reach a collective following of 2 million+.

“We are pleased to continue our collaboration with the InvestorBrandNetwork, which has been an active supporter of our conferences for eleven years,” said Isabel Mattson-Pain, Roth’s Director of Marketing & Corporate Access. “Their communication solutions create a robust online presence. We are excited to be hosting the Roth Conference in a digital format once again this year and appreciate the robust online presence provided by IBN to reach additional investor audiences.”

For more information about Roth’s line up of conferences, visit https://ibn . fm/rothlo n don .

About InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website, applicable to all content provided by IBN wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer