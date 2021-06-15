Werewolf Therapeutics Appoints Chulani Karunatilake, Ph.D. as Chief Technology Officer

Veteran life sciences executive brings more than 30 years CMC and product development strategy expertise to rapidly advance programs and oversee manufacturing



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Chulani Karunatilake, Ph.D. as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Dr. Karunatilake brings more than 30 years of experience in Chemistry and Manufacturing Controls (CMC) process and strategy development and will oversee manufacturing operations in the newly formed role.

“I am excited to welcome Chulani as Chief Technology Officer to the Werewolf team at this critical time of growth for the company,” said Daniel J. Hicklin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Werewolf Therapeutics. “Chulani’s extensive expertise in product characterization, drug development, regulatory and supply chain management, as well as his proven track record to in the manufacturing of biologic immuno-oncology medicines, will be a valuable addition as we advance our lead therapeutic programs WTX-124 and WTX-330 into the clinic.”

Dr. Karunatilake joins Werewolf from Maverick Therapeutics where he served as Senior Vice President of Technical Operations until the company’s acquisition by Takeda in March 2021. In this role, he was responsible for CMC, including process development, analytics, formulation, quality, manufacturing, regulatory and supply chain for the company’s two conditionally activated bispecific T-cell engager molecules targeting solid tumors. Prior to Maverick, Dr. Karunatilake was Senior Vice President, Pharmaceutical Development at Nektar Therapeutics where he established and led the Biologics CMC division.

“Werewolf’s conditionally activated INDUKINE™ molecules represent a novel class of therapeutics that potentially offer a safer and highly effective alternative to existing cancer treatments,” said Dr. Karunatilake. “I am thrilled to join this veteran team of drug developers and contribute my expertise toward bringing these treatments through clinical studies and to patients.”

Throughout his career, Dr. Karunatilake has held numerous leadership positions at Amgen, Novartis, Genentech, and Eli Lilly. Dr. Karunatilake earned his Ph.D. in Chemistry/Biochemistry from the University of Illinois and holds a B.S. in Chemistry from the University of Colombo in Sri Lanka.

About Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary PREDATOR™ platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Our INDUKINE™ molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Our most advanced product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2) and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules for the treatment of solid tumors. We are continuing preclinical studies for both WTX-124 and WTX-330 and expect to advance each candidate in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

To learn more visit www.werewolftx.com.

