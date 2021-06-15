36Kr Provides Short-form Video Marketing Solutions for Volkswagen Group China

BEIJING, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. (“36Kr” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced that the Company has been providing customized short-form video marketing solutions for Volkswagen Group China (”Volkswagen”) as part of Volkswagen’s 2021 marketing program with 36Kr.



Under this marketing program, 36Kr created an 8-minute short-form video on the topic of possibilities and imaginations for intelligent automobiles, within which it also seemlessly featured Volkswagen’s technology, insight and vision on future transportation. This customized and professionally produced video content is being distributed through 36Kr’s mobile app and diverse distribution networks, and has attracted massive viewership as well as audience interactions. The short-form video marketing solution is an integrated and important part of Volkswagen’s overall marketing program with 36Kr as it transforms from a pure-play automaker to a travel service provider.

36Kr launched its short-form video content last year. Driven by 36Kr’s high quality digital content production, this initiative quickly gained traction. To date, 36Kr has produced more than 150 video programs, covering various topics including technology, business, finance and economics, education, and personal growth. Short-form video content is a strong addition to 36Kr’s content matrix, which now consists of text, image, video, audio and live streaming with a concentration on China’s New Economy space as well as life style of the younger generation.

Furthermore, 36Kr has cultivated an extensive and effective content distribution network across various mainstream third-party social platforms including Bilibili, Douyin, Xigua, Xiaohongshu and Weixin Video. At the end of the first quarter of 2021, 36Kr had attracted more than 4.5 million followers and generated 60 million total video views across all third-party-trafficked platforms. More and more users and customers are increasingly recognizing the value of 36Kr’s short-form video content, and some elite brands have formed collaborations with 36Kr for content marketing programs pivoting to short-form videos.

Mr. Dagang Feng, co-chairman and chief executive officer of 36Kr, said, “We’re excited about the meaningful progress we have made with our short-form video business initiatives. The success of the Volkswagen video marketing program illustrates 36Kr’s ability to deliver a comprehensive array of content marketing solutions to customers, further validating the value and brand power of 36Kr’s platform. We believe 36Kr’s fast-growing video marketing initiatives will propel continuous growth in our user traffic, strengthen user engagement, lift our revenue ceiling, and reinforce our core competencies as the leading platform for New Economy growth-focused business content and service offerings in China. We are confident that 36Kr is well-positioned to seize the immense commercialization opportunities with the rise of short-form video across the digital content industry.”

About 36Kr Holdings Inc.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China’s New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and the significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potentials of China’s New Economy.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “targets,” “guidance” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s goal and strategies; the Company’s future business development, results of operations and financial condition; relevant government policies and regulations relating to our business and industry; the Company’s expectations regarding the use of proceeds from this offering; the Company’s expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company’s ability to provide high-quality content in a timely manner to attract and retain users; the Company’s ability to retain and hire quality in-house writers and editors; the Company’s ability to maintain cooperation with third-party professional content providers; the Company’s ability to maintain relationship with third-party platforms; general economic and business conditions globally and in China; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

