Alignment Healthcare Expands Into 12 New Counties in North Carolina in 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. and ORANGE, Calif., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicare Advantage company Alignment Healthcare today announced plans to expand its coverage in North Carolina to 12 new counties in 2022, bringing its award-winning Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO plans to a total of 15 counties in the state, pending regulatory approval. The company already serves the Research Triangle and greater Raleigh area with a provider network that includes some of the nation’s largest hospital systems, and this expansion will help reach the state’s hundreds of thousands of Medicare-eligible seniors. Medicare’s annual enrollment period begins Oct. 15, 2021.



“Alignment Healthcare has served Medicare Advantage members across North Carolina for years, so bringing our signature health plans to more seniors across the state is a natural next step -- especially as seniors look for better coverage options that put their needs front and center,” said Dawn Maroney, president, markets, Alignment Healthcare. “As the state’s population grows, each and every senior deserves health plans that offer great benefits, great service and great care coordination to create the best possible experience and outcomes for them.”

Currently, Alignment Health Plan serves Wake, Johnston and Chatham counties of North Carolina. In 2022, Alignment plans will be available in 12 new counties: Avery, Buncombe, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Henderson, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Transylvania and Wilkes. Medicare-eligible seniors in these counties will be able to choose from Alignment’s HMO and PPO plans during Medicare’s annual enrollment period Oct. 15-Dec. 7 for coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2022. The plans will provide access to Alignment Health Plan’s popular benefits such as grocery allowances, non-emergency medical transportation and gym memberships, as well as their 24/7 ACCESS On-Demand Concierge service. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealthcare.com.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

