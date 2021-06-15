Artificial Intelligence for the customer experience: e-bot7 closes deal with Peugeot Motocycles

Munich, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The deal with Peugeot Motorcycles underlines e-bot7's increasingly strong presence in the French market.

The order is the next step for Peugeot Motocycles to improve the customer experience further and to accompany customers along the customer journey in the best possible way.

The AI-based chatbot is 100% automated and will be available directly for the customer on the homepage.

Munich, 15 June 2021 - e-bot7, the leading provider of Conversational AI, has signed a major contract with Peugeot Motocycles, the French manufacturer of 2 and 3-wheel motorised scooters. The e-bot7 Conversational AI platform will be available as an intelligent chatbot and will make the company's customer service even more efficient.

"We are delighted to welcome Peugeot Motorcycles as a new customer," said Xaver Lehmann and Fabian Beringer, co-founders and CEOs of e-bot7. "With the e-bot7 platform, Peugeot Motorcycles is taking the first step towards chatbot technology, positioning itself as a pioneer of new technologies in the French market."

Caroline Ronzani, Global Head of Digital, CRM & Online Experience at Peugeot Motocycles, explains: "The chatbot allows us to achieve our goal of constantly improving the customer experience. With its quick and easy implementation, we are meeting the need of internet users for immediacy. With the spread of new technologies, users have adapted very quickly and expect immediate feedback from companies without moving, without having to call, in short, without having to wait. At the same time, the conversation database that feeds e-bot7's Conversational AI platform reduces the volume of incoming requests to customer service. The chatbot handles frequent questions automatically and independently. Like that, everyone is satisfied!"

The bot, which is available on all pages of the French website, is thus accessible to all B2C areas (customers and prospects). The bot is fully automated and is able to communicate with customers in French. Thanks to an extensive knowledge base, the bot answers open questions or searches for the right product or the nearest dealer for the user. The questions are checked against the knowledge base in fractions of a second. Thanks to the hybrid Agent + AI model, if the bot does not know the answer, a human customer service agent can take over and continue the conversation initiated by the user to provide a customised and specific answer. If the agent is not available, the user will be offered to contact customer service by other means (phone, email, form). Automating customer service will save Peugeot Motocycles and its customers and prospects time and money in the future. At the same time, Peugeot Motocycles is positioning itself as one of the first brands in the industry to have implemented this technological solution. The next step in this collaboration will be implementing the same chatbot in Spanish for their Spanish homepage.

Peugeot Motocycles is a historic player in the two- and three-wheeled motorbike industry. Based in Mandeure in the Doubs region of France since 1898, the company is now present in almost 70 countries around the world and is distributed in more than 3,000 points of sale. Peugeot Motocycles is wholly owned by the Mahindra Group. Visionary and naturally elegant, the Peugeot Motocycles brand, in addition to its recognised French know-how, represents a true urban lifestyle thanks to its premium models, transformed and reinvented to make the most of everything the city has to offer.

Attachments