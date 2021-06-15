Blink Charging Deploys EV Charging Stations at AtlantiCare Facilities Across New Jersey

Miami Beach, FL, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced today the deployment of ten Blink owned IQ 200 Level 2 EV charging stations at three locations of AtlantiCare Integrated Healthcare System, the largest healthcare organization in Southern New Jersey. These charging stations represent AtlantiCare’s first deployment of Blink IQ 200 EV charging stations and are based on a Blink owned, 5-year agreement with two 5-year extensions.



“We are excited to continue the growth of our network across New Jersey. AtlantiCare’s vision of building healthy communities is one we share at Blink, making a healthier and cleaner environment for New Jersey families,” said Mike Battaglia, Blink Charging’s Senior VP of Sales and Business Development. “With this initial deployment, AtlantiCare is leading by example, taking the steps necessary to build a healthier environment. We at Blink look forward to continuing to build our relationship with AtlantiCare to bring about full EV adoption and a cleaner, healthier planet.”

Phase one of the agreement brings Blink EV charging stations to AtlantiCare facilities in Ponoma and Hammonton, New Jersey, as well as to AtlantiCare’s base of operations in Egg Harbor Township, where the equipment will be available to staff, patients, and visitors. These deployments will bring Blink’s total deployments in the Garden State to 81 EV charging stations across 26 locations with an additional six locations pending installation.

Blink’s IQ 200 units are among the fastest level 2 AC charging stations available on the market, with a maximum output of 80 amps. The Blink IQ 200 chargers have been well received by leading EV industry experts.

###

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 30,000 charging ports across 13 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Media Contact

PR@BlinkCharging.com

Blink Investor Relations Contact

IR@BlinkCharging.com

855-313-8187