Roth Capital Partners to Virtually Host 7th Annual Roth London Conference

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Roth Capital Partners (“Roth”), www.roth.com, a full-service investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors, today announced that it will host its Roth London Conference on June 21-23, 2021, in a virtual-only format.



Roth’s three-day event will give investors extensive interaction through one-on-one/small-group meetings with management teams from over 130 small/mid-cap companies in the sustainability/ESG, industrials, technology, consumer, and metals & mining sectors. The participating companies are available to present their investment thesis, strategies, achievements to date, as well as upcoming milestones and catalysts. Roth’s Senior Research Analysts in the respective sectors will be available to answer questions and make introductions.

The goal of this event is to enable investors to gain direct insight into the key value drivers for this group of innovative companies by interacting with senior management and to build a stronger understanding of some of the most impactful trends coming in 2022.

The event is for institutional clients of Roth and is by invitation only. For more information and how to register, please go to the event website at www.roth.com/london2021virtual or contact your Roth sales representative at (949) 720-5700 or e-mail: registration@roth.com.

Agenda (All times in ET)

Monday | June 21, 2021

7:00am – 2:30pm | 1-on-1 / Small-Group Meetings

Tuesday | June 22, 2021

7:00am – 2:30pm | 1-on-1 / Small-Group Meetings

Wednesday | June 23, 2021

7:00am – 2:30pm | 1-on-1 / Small-Group Meetings



Participating Companies:

The following participating companies are confirmed as of the date of this release:

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK) Kits Eyecare Ltd. (KITS) ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Kraken Robotics Inc. (PNG) AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ATY) Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) Aerofarms/Spring Valley Acquisition Corp (SV) Lake Resources NL (LKE) AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (AGFS) Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX) Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) Lion Electric, Inc. (LEV) Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) Loop Energy, Inc. (TSX:LPEN) Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC) Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP) American Lithium Corp. (LI) Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (MBII) Ammo, inc. (POWW) Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML) Archaea Energy/Rice Acquisition Corp. (RICE) Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) Aterian, Inc. (ATER) Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.TSXV) Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) Newage, Inc. (NBEV) Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) Beam Global (BEEM) NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) Organto Foods, Inc. (OGO) Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Burcon Nutrascience Corp (BU) Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) Calyxt, Inc. (CLXT) Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Pivotal Systems Corporation (PVS) CareCloud, Inc. (MTBC) Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS) Plant Health Care (PLHCF) Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY) Celsius Holding Corp. (CELH) Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) PowerFleet, Inc. (PWFL) Clarus Corp (CLAR) Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) Compass Diversified (CODI) PureCycle Corp. (PCT) CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) QuickLogic Corp. (QUIK) Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX) Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) ReNew Power/RMG Acquisition Corporation II (RMGB) Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Rocket Lab/Vector Acquisition Corporation (VACQ) Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) S&W Seed Company (SANW) DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG) ShotSpotter, Inc. (SSTI) eGain Corporation (EGAN) Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation (SGMA) Electrameccanica Vehs Corp. (SOLO) SiTime Corporation (SITM) Energous Corporation (WATT) Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) SPRQ/Sunlight Financial (SPRQ) Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (ADOM) Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL) EVgo/Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I (CLII) Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) FAT Brands, Inc (FAT) SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) Sunrun Inc. (RUN) FTC Solar, Inc. (FTCI) Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Tattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF) GameChange Solar (PRIVATE) The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK) The Lovesac Company (LOVE) Graphite One Inc. (GPH) The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) Greenpower Motor Co. Inc.(GP) Transact Technologies, Inc. (TACT) Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies SA (ENXTPA:ALHGR) Veritone, Inc. (VERI) Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Vestaron (PRIVATE) Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) VirTra, Inc. (NasdaqCM:VTSI) Impinj, Inc. (PI) Vista Outdoor, Inc. (VSTO) indie Semiconductor/Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (THBR) Volta Charging/Tortoise Acquisition Corp (SNPR) Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (FREE) Inseego Corp. (INSG) Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

Conference Media Sponsor:

InvestorBrandNetwork

About Roth Capital Partners:

Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“Roth”) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Roth is privately-held, employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com.

Investor Contact:

Roth Capital Partners

Isabel Mattson-Pain

Director of Marketing & Corporate Access

Imattson-pain@roth.com | 949-720-7117



Media Contact:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com