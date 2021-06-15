Prevail Bank Partners with Total Expert to Deliver Personalized Customer Engagement at Scale

MINNEAPOLIS, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Expert , the customer experience platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, today announced a partnership with Prevail Bank , a Wisconsin-based federally chartered savings bank. Prevail Bank will leverage Total Expert’s Total Experience Platform to execute its strategic, omnichannel strategy to drive customer engagement and ultimately grow relationships.



For more than 85 years, Prevail Bank has provided personal banking, business banking, and home lending services to individuals and families throughout Northcentral Wisconsin. Partnering with Total Expert to deliver more personalized customer communications and tap cross-selling opportunities across its entire organization is the next step in Prevail Bank’s focus on digital acceleration and tech-enabled banking.

“Prevail Bank understands the importance of using technology to meet and connect with customers at any point in their financial journey. We’re eager to watch their customer relationships grow as a result of delivering more authentic experiences that drive growth and loyalty,” said Sue Woodard, chief customer officer at Total Expert.

As consumer expectations continue to evolve, it’s paramount financial institutions have a single platform that delivers a holistic view of the customer to ensure they are supporting them in their unique financial journey. Prevail Bank will leverage Total Expert’s CRM and customer engagement solutions to consistently communicate the right message to the right customer at the right time, and be an instrumental partner in informing Total Expert’s future innovation.

“We are excited to work with Total Expert as we go through the implementation phase," said Nathan Quinnell, president of Prevail Bank. “The system will be a great asset to help our staff to have a 360-degree view of our customers, and communicate efficiently while helping our customers pursue their financial goals.

“In addition, we are looking forward to it helping us with referrals and cross-selling opportunities to maximize our return on investment, improve the customer experience, and increase digital adoption."

For more information about Total Expert, visit www.totalexpert.com .

About Prevail Bank

Prevail Bank is a federally chartered savings bank founded in 1934 with locations in Baraboo, Eau Claire, Marshfield, Medford, Owen, Phillips, Stevens Point, Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids in Wisconsin. Prevail Bank specializes in providing leading personal banking, business banking and home lending services to customers along their journey. For more information visit www.prevail.bank .

About Total Expert

Total Expert is the leading fintech software company that delivers purpose-built CRM and customer engagement for modern financial institutions. The Total Experience Platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to provide a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and other financial services firms. For more information visit totalexpert.com .