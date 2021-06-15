Canada provides support to assist COVID-19 efforts in South Asia

English French

OTTAWA , June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Thanks to the generosity of Canadians and the Government of Canada, Red Cross and Red Crescent efforts to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in India, Nepal and the wider region will be increased through medical equipment and other urgently needed supplies.



High COVID-19 infection rates have been devastating in South Asia. Thousands of Red Cross and Red Crescent personnel are working diligently, providing ambulance services, first aid, medical care, oxygen, and vaccination support to people in some of the most vulnerable areas and situations.

Canadian efforts to assist people impacted by COVID-19 in South Asia will include providing urgent items such as:

oxygen generators and concentrators;

an ambulance;

field hospital tents to help isolate patients;

hygiene kits; and,

personal protective equipment.



As efforts to contain the pandemic continue to evolve, the Red Cross will adapt its response and provide supports as needs are identified.

Canadians wishing to support Red Cross COVID-19 response efforts in Canada or around the world can do so online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

QUOTES

“The humanitarian needs in South Asia are immense as the region faces the devastating effects of COVID-19 and its variants. The medical equipment and supplies being delivered to India, Nepal, and the wider region are desperately needed to help save lives. Thanks to the generosity of Canadians and the Government of Canada, the efforts being made will make a difference in these very challenging times.”

– Conrad Sauvé, president and CEO, Canadian Red Cross

“More than ever before, the world needs to come together to defeat this pandemic. Our government is working closely with the Red Cross in support of the response against COVID-19. The needs are immense, but every donation makes a difference. Thank you to everyone who has generously supported this effort.”

– Karina Gould, Minister of International Development



