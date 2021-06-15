Little Leaves Behavioral Health Opens Fourth ABA Center in Maryland With New Columbia Location

COLUMBIA, Md., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Leaves Behavioral Services, a leading provider of center-based behavioral health services for children, today announced its new location in Columbia, Maryland, is open and accepting clients. Little Leaves is dedicated to helping children with social, communication, and behavioral challenges to grow and succeed so that they can actively participate in their families and communities.



The center’s team of highly trained professionals provides evidence-based Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy to help children develop and learn. The program is specifically designed for children ages 1-6 and run in a pre-school-like setting to help improve their communication, play, social, and school-readiness skills, as well as build independence. Little Leaves’ clinical staff offers children individualized therapeutic plans to meet the priorities of the family.

The Columbia center is the fourth for Little Leaves in Maryland, joining other locations in Germantown, Silver Spring and White Marsh. Just last week Little Leaves opened a new center in Ashburn, Va., underscoring the market need for high quality ABA services for young children.

“We are committed to helping children with social and behavioral challenges achieve continuous improvement and growth,” said Marina Major, president of Little Leaves Behavioral Services. “Bringing Little Leaves to additional communities is mission-critical to realizing our vision of providing high-quality ABA therapy access to all families. Our team looks forward to working with families in Columbia and the surrounding areas to make a positive impact with children.”



The Columbia location is at 7150 Columbia Gateway Drive, Suite A, Columbia, MD, 21046. The new center will provide employment opportunities for local jobseekers, creating positions for board-certified behavior analysts (BCBAs) and registered behavior technicians (RBTs). In total, the center will create over 30 new positions and have the capacity to serve up to 24 patients.

Jessica Garcia, M.A., BCBA, LBA, serves as the center director. She is a board-certified behavior analyst who has more than a decade of experience treating children with autism spectrum disorders and other developmental disabilities. Prior to joining Little Leaves, she was the clinical director for a center-based ABA program in North Carolina and previously worked at the Kennedy Krieger Institute’s Neurobehavioral inpatient and outpatient units.

Little Leaves Behavioral Services is accredited by the Behavioral Health Centers of Excellence®. ABA is endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, National Academies of Science and the Surgeon General.

For information on enrollment at Little Leaves, please visit https://littleleaves.org/columbia/ or email info@littleleaves.org.

About Little Leaves Behavioral Services

Little Leaves, a division of FullBloom, is a center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) program for young children with an Autism Spectrum Disorder run in a preschool-like setting. It is designed for children up to age 6 who have been recommended for intensive ABA services. Each client works one-on-one with a trained behavior technician on individualized goals with a focus on social communication, social interactions, and school readiness skills. The company operates centers in Maryland, Virginia, and Florida. Little Leaves is accredited by the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. www.littleleaves.org