ClearInfo Named to Carahsoft ITES-SW2 Contract to Support U.S. Army Enterprise Infrastructure Goals

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearInfo, a leader in audit readiness and business process solutions, today announced that it has been named a manufacturer on the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contract for the U.S. Army Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS). This contract is held by Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and is effective through August 30, 2025.



ITES-SW2 is a firm-fixed price, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract vehicle for commercial off-the-shelf software products and related services and hardware. The contract has no fees, and ordering is open to all Army, DoD and Federal agencies and authorized systems integrators on a worldwide basis. Under this contract, Carahsoft provides software, software maintenance, and ancillary services and hardware from ClearInfo to support Federal agencies’ enterprise modernization goals.

ClearInfo FIAR FUSION

The FIAR FUSION platform provides end-to-end digitization and AI analytics for the Federal government’s financial value chains and is purpose built to support the Department of Defense (DoD) Financial Improvement and Audit Readiness (FIAR) mandate. FIAR FUSION improves financial process cycles, system controls, records and insights, enabling agencies to become audit ready by uniting financial transactions and documents across the financial life cycle.

By implementing the FIAR FUSION platform solution, agency financial teams can expect the following outcomes:

Ensured KSD Audit Readiness: Keeps financial content connected, contained, accessible, consistently cataloged and retained in a FIAR-mandated DoD 5015.2 certified records management system.

Operational cost reductions and improved process cycles, insights and controls.

Improved customer and supplier communications.

Reduced storage costs of 30-50%.

“A major financial audit challenge faced by the Department of Defense is the lack of documentation,” said Ray Chance, Chief Technology Officer at ClearInfo. “FIAR FUSION is the perfect solution to address this challenge. The platform eliminates financial content silos and brings transactional data and key supporting documents together throughout the entire process life cycle to create a single source of truth. Implementing FIAR FUSION improves financial management practices and moves the DoD toward a positive, clean and unmodified audit outcome.”

ClearInfo C-CCARS

The C-CCARS platform provides end-to-end digitization, low-code business process automation, intelligent capture and records management services for Federal agencies. C-CCARS combines content and contextual data processing to enable agencies to meet their OMB M-19-21 electronic records management and digital modernization objectives more efficiently.

By implementing the C-CCARS platform solution, agency mission operations teams can expect the following outcomes:

Assured OMB M-19-21 compliance by mandated timeline of December 2022.

Time and cost savings by accelerating capture processes for agency electronic and physical records.

Enhanced compliance by keeping content contained, accessible, consistently cataloged and retained in a DoD 5015.2 Records Management certified system to meet mandate goals.

Increased productivity of knowledge workers through low-code, automated processes that ensure rapid and ready access to enterprise information assets.

Reduced costs for identifying, collecting and preserving electronically stored information.



“By 2022, Federal agencies are required to manage all permanent records in an electronic format with appropriate metadata,” said Ray Chance, Chief Technology Officer at ClearInfo. “C-CCARS is the perfect solution to address this challenge by giving agencies the contextual data ‘fuel’ they need to accelerate their business processes and meet OMB M-19-21 requirements.”

ClearInfo software, software maintenance, and ancillary services and hardware are available through Carahsoft’s ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For procurement information, contact Carahsoft’s ITES-SW2 contract team at (703) 871-8681 or ITES-SW2@carahsoft.com; or visit Carahsoft’s dedicated ITES-SW2 contract resource center. To learn more about ClearInfo offerings under ITES-SW2, contact the ClearInfo Team at (443) 532-4933 or crobins@clearinfoco.com.

About ClearInfo

ClearInfo, is an innovative, results-driven IT Service Provider focused on delivering Enterprise Information Management (EIM) solutions to optimize the creation, capture, use and lifecycle of structured and unstructured information assets that enable our customers to meet their mission objectives. A member of the American Society of Military Comptrollers, the ClearInfo team has created, delivered, and supported EIM solutions resulting in successful programs for over 25 years. Visit us at www.clearinfo.co.

