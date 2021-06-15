Pediatric Home Service Expands Support for Medically Complex Pediatric Patients

ROSEVILLE, Minn., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pediatric Home Service (PHS), an independent comprehensive home care provider supporting kids with medical complexities, announced today the expansion of their pediatric services in Ohio by partnering with Advanced Medical Equipment (AME) and Central Ohio Specialty Care (COHSC).



“Our mission of providing at-home solutions for medically complex pediatric patients remains at the forefront of everything we do,” said Cameo Zehnder, CEO of PHS. “We hope this partnership expands our ability to support not only the family, but also the health care professional team, empowering them to make decisions in the best interest of the patient.”

AME continues to build on more than 30 years of service of pediatric patients in central Ohio. COHSC, a division of AME, is focused on being the single source supplier for all equipment, supplies, medications, and related service needs for medically fragile, chronically ill newborns to selected adult populations. Together, the organizations offer comprehensive at-home care solutions for a variety of patient populations.

“Our decision to join the PHS family of companies was an easy one,” said John Reed, general manager of COHSC, a PHS Company, said. “We believe in simple, yet strategic assessment of each patient’s case to maximize service and care, and that aligns perfectly with PHS’s vision and actions.”

As a Pediatric Center of Excellence (PCoE), PHS improves the quality of life for children and access to care in a manner that is family and patient-centered, customer service driven, clinically excellent, innovative, technologically advanced, ethically sound, sustainable, and community-responsive.

“We’re always looking for ways to further expand our services, because we know just how important our work is to families across the county,” Judy Giel, Chief Clinical Officer said.

Founded in the Midwest, the PHS story began in Minnesota, grew to include Wisconsin, and now serves patients throughout Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Texas. PHS aims to continue adding services to meet the needs of the medically complex pediatric population.

