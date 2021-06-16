JDE Peet’s to acquire Campos Coffee, a specialty coffee leader in Australia

PRESS RELEASE

16 June 2021

JDE Peet’s (EURONEXT: JDEP) and Campos announced today that JDE Peet’s will acquire Campos Coffee. Subject to limited pre-closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed during July 2021. Further terms were not disclosed.

Campos Coffee is a specialty coffee leader in Australia, available in over 600 cafés and present in multiple channels including direct-to-consumer, retail, and its own flagship cafés. Over the years, the Campos team have built a strong and growing business which complements JDE Peet’s Australian coffee business in both the out-of-home and retail segments.

General Manager, JDE Peet’s Australia & New Zealand, Albert Moncau, said “The Campos team have built an incredible brand and network across Australia, delivering award winning and consistently outstanding coffee to their customers. The business is a perfect fit for us and we look forward to welcoming the Campos team to our world of coffee and tea, learning from each other’s expertise and building on their award winning coffee experience.”

The Founder of Campos, Will Young, added “We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved from our humble beginnings on the streets of Newtown in Sydney. The transaction will enable the Campos brand to further unlock its true potential. JDE Peet’s has become Australia’s leading pure-play coffee business by respecting the heritage and uniqueness of local coffee brands. We are confident that Campos can and will continue to grow under their stewardship by continuing to focus on what made us Australia’s number one specialty coffee brand - high quality coffee and great service to our café partners.”





About JDE Peet’s in Australia

JDE Peet’s is the world’s leading pure-play coffee and tea company, serving approximately 4,500 cups of coffee or tea every second. JDE Peet's unleashes the possibilities of coffee and tea in more than 100 markets, through a portfolio of over 50 brands. Our portfolio in Australia includes L’OR, Moccona, Harris, Piazza Doro, Espresso Di Manfredi, Two Seasons and Pickwick. In 2020, JDE Peet’s generated total sales of EUR 6.7 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 19,000 employees. Read more about our journey towards a coffee and tea for every cup at www.JDEPeets.com .

About Campos

Campos Coffee started from humble beginnings back in 2002 with a single café & roaster in Newtown, Sydney. Founded by Will Young, Campos has been on a mission for over 20 years to introduce as many Australian’s as possible to the magic of quality coffee. Today, Campos Coffee is one of Australia’s most loved and respected specialty coffee roasters, with the award-winning Signature Blends now being brewed in over 600 cafes nationwide under the Campos and Sacred Grounds brands. In 2020, Campos generated revenues of approximately $50 million AUD and expanded its availability to coffee lovers at home, offering premium whole bean blends online and in selected Woolworth’s supermarkets. Read more about our mission to help people enjoy the magic of great coffee at www.camposcoffee.com .

