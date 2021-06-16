Jazz partners with Sinch to secure A2P messaging for its mobile subscribers

Sinch’s Managed SMS Firewall and A2P Services to deliver spam and fraud protection for 69 million Jazz subscribers

Stockholm – June 16, 2021 - Sinch AB (publ) a global leader in cloud communications and software for mobile operators, has partnered with Jazz, Pakistan's number one 4G operator and the largest internet and broadband service provider, to ensure messages received by Jazz subscribers are safer, more secure, free of spam and only sent to the intended recipient. Sinch’s managed SMS Firewall and application-to-person (A2P) service for domestic and international messaging traffic provides the operator with powerful threat analytics and management capabilities— boosting Jazz’s stature in the growing A2P messaging market.

“Over the last couple of years, Sinch has proven that they can add value to our customers and to our business,” says Ali Naseer, Chief Business Officer at Jazz. “We are delighted to take the next step in this partnership to fully capitalize on Sinch’s unique combination of a portfolio of carrier-grade solutions for operators, market-leading position in A2P messaging, and access to a global enterprise customer base looking to engage with our subscribers. Ultimately, our subscribers will reap the benefits of this deal with greater protection from spam and fraudulent messages, contributing to higher customer satisfaction.”

In addition to protection, other benefits for Jazz’s subscribers include increased network quality and better engagement. International enterprises also benefit from a high-quality direct connection to the operator’s 69+ million subscribers. For Jazz, Sinch’s services accelerate investment return by reducing operational costs and providing detailed end-to-end analytics and insights on A2P traffic.

“A2P messaging is critical to the accelerated digital transformation that many industries are going through right now,” says Helene Henriksson, COO and Head of Operator Business at Sinch. “Establishing a high-quality direct connection between enterprises and subscribers paves the way for the future of A2P messaging and allows brands and end-users to reliably and securely engage on a channel where rich messaging and two-way conversations over chatbots provide a positive customer experience.”

As a market leader in A2P messaging, Sinch leverages its expertise to help operators find new revenue, monetize assets, and reduce fraud. Sinch brings traffic from the world’s largest brands and translates it into revenues. For more information on Sinch’s A2P capabilities and SMS Firewall, visit here and here .

For further information, please contact:

Sinch:

Catharina Holmström

catharina.holmstrom@sinch.com



Jazz:

Khayyam Siddiqi

Stream Head External Communications

khayyam.siddiqi@jazz.com.pk



About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice, and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 40 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

About Jazz

Jazz is Pakistan’s number one 4G operator and a leading digital service provider with over 69 million subscribers including 28 million 4G users. By providing the most extensive portfolio of digital value-added services, Jazz continues to be the country's undisputed telecom leader.

