Rogers 5G Reaches Halifax as Nova Scotia’s First and Only 5G Network

Atlantic Canada’s only 5G network is now available in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, reaching 12 communities across the region



Canada’s Largest and Most Reliable1 5G network is now available to 50% of the Canadian population reaching over 700 communities nationwide with the commitment to reach 1,000 communities by year end

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced it is launching Canada’s Largest and Most Reliable 5G Network, in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Now residents and businesses in parts of Halifax have access to this next generation of wireless technology which will be expanding soon to neighbouring communities. Rogers 5G, powered by Ericsson, is the first and only 5G network in Atlantic Canada, and is also available in communities across New Brunswick. Rogers currently offers 5G access to half of the Canadian population, and is available in over 700 communities nationwide with the commitment to reach 1,000 by year end.

“We are proud to be the first to offer 5G connectivity to the residents and businesses of Halifax,” said Matt MacLellan, President of Atlantic Region, Rogers Communications. “5G technology will have a transformational impact, and provide incredible benefits to consumers, businesses, industries, and communities across Nova Scotia. We’re committed to continue building on Atlantic Canada’s only 5G network and bringing the best in wireless connectivity to our region.”

Rogers was the first to bring 5G services to Atlantic Canada beginning with Fredericton in 2020. Rogers 5G has since expanded to Moncton and Saint John, reaching 12 communities across the region.

A PwC study commissioned by the company indicates that in 2020 Rogers investments and operations resulted in a total economic footprint in Nova Scotia of $249 million of output, including over 700 full-time jobs generated and supported.

Continuing to partner and support communities in Atlantic Canada

Rogers has also partnered with Ignite Fredericton on providing 5G to its Innovation Lab at the Cyber Centre in Knowledge Park, which will be run by CyberNB. As a part of the City of Fredericton’s Boost Civic Innovation Lab, Rogers was one of the collaborators to present the BOOST innovation camp, a week-long 5G hackathon looking to address the City of Fredericton’s smart city challenges. The camp brought together entrepreneurs, students, researchers and technologists to explore 5G use cases and find innovative solutions for emergency first-responders and storm management systems.

Rogers recently announced it has expanded its phone and plan program in Atlantic Canada by donating phones and plans to 30 women’s shelters and transition houses in Rogers wireless coverage areas in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador during this third wave of the pandemic. The program aims to connect more Atlantic Canadian women and their children with digital lifelines and support to escape violence and abuse.

Quick Facts:

About 5G

5G will support a massive increase in the number of connected devices that require real-time connectivity for applications like earthquake prevention using AI and machine learning, autonomous mining and smart city applications such as collision prevention.

Wireless industry investments in 5G networks are expected to contribute an estimated $40 billion annually to the country’s economy and 250,000 permanent new jobs by 20262.

Rogers Award-Winning National Network

Rogers was awarded the best wireless network in Canada for the second year in a row in 2020 by umlaut.

Rogers has invested over $30 billion over the past 35 years to build Canada’s most trusted and reliable wireless network.

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

1 Rogers was ranked first in the umlaut Mobile Data Performance audit in major Canadian cities in Q4, 2020. Visit www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/canada. Largest based on total square kilometers of Rogers 5G coverage compared to published coverage of other national networks.

