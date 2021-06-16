Smartronix Recognized as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider for the Third Consecutive Year

HERNDON, Va., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartronix, a global leader in delivering and managing secure cloud services, today announced they have once again been named a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP). Smartronix has achieved this designation every year since the program’s inception in 2018.



Inclusion in the Microsoft Azure Expert MSP Program is awarded to partners that meet an exacting set of requirements, including verified proof of excellence in customer delivery and technical expertise, and the successful completion of an independent audit of their managed services, people, processes, and technologies.

"Being an awardee of this coveted program for the past three years in a row is a validation of our expertise and commitment to delivering secure Azure services," states Rob Groat, Executive Vice President of Technology and Strategy at Smartronix. "We are excited to leverage our expertise and next generation managed services to help our customers along their cloud journey. The Azure Expert MSP Program gives customers confidence that Smartronix will help them meet their organizational and digital transformation objectives."

"The Microsoft Azure Expert MSP program audit and certification sets a high bar for MSPs and Smartronix is proud of our achievement and of our longstanding relationship with such an amazing partner," says Rick Kelley, Vice President of Cloud Center of Excellence at Smartronix.

Azure Expert MSP status is Microsoft’s highest recognition for partners offering cloud management services on Azure. The designation helps clients identify trusted partners like Smartronix to help them assess, migrate, build, deploy, optimize, and manage their Azure environments. The audit requirements must be met annually to maintain the designation.

Smartronix is an Azure Gold Cloud Platform, Gold Application Development, and Azure 1st Tier CSP partner. To learn more, visit http://www.smartronix.com/cloud or contact Smartronix at cloudassured@smartronix.com.

About Smartronix, LLC

Smartronix, an OceanSound Partners company, designs, builds, manages, and secures the world’s mission-critical cloud solutions. We are the leading provider of next-generation multi-cloud platforms to highly regulated and security-first organizations. Smartronix provides world-class expertise in application migration, digital modernization, and solution automation; and has created an industry-leading FedRAMP-accredited CAMS and Managed Security Services solution. For more information, please visit https://www.smartronix.com/cloud.