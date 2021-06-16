Dixie and Charli D’Amelio to Debut Their Latest Social Tourist Drop with the First-Ever TikTok Fashion Show Made By Gen Z For Gen Z

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social Tourist, the new trend-forward apparel brand launched last month from global teen retail brand, Hollister Co., and social media stars, Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, will showcase their next coveted product drop with a first-of-its-kind fashion show on Charli D’Amelio’s TikTok channel, @charlidamelio, on June 16 at 9pm ET.



Instead of traditional models and a catwalk, Dixie and Charli will enlist the help of their TikTok fam Avani Gregg, Madi Monroe, Markell Washington, Curtis Newbill, Caroline Ricke, and Phoebe Hines to debut Social Tourist’s latest collection in a TikTok Live premiere. The fashion show will also include exclusive commentary from the D’Amelio sisters about their inspiration for the drop and the brand. Viewers will have the opportunity to shop the looks in real time via a link to the Social Tourist website and to ask Dixie and Charli questions in the comments for a truly one-of-a-kind, personalized fashion experience.

“Our global brand launch last month was such an exciting moment for us and our relationship with Hollister – we’re both really passionate about the chance to create a brand together that blends both of our styles into one creative expression that we know our fans will love experimenting with,” said Charli D’Amelio. “Having grown up together with our fans on social, it only makes sense that we would bring the next drop to TikTok,” added Dixie D’Amelio.

Social Tourist Volume 2 is a celebration of the D’Amelio sisters’ individual personalities, taking inspiration from Charli’s more feminine style and Dixie’s preference for darker colors and patterns to create a drop as unique as each of them. Customers should expect a variety of signature looks styled across tops, bottoms, jackets and more, as well as premium basics in four different yet versatile tops you can wear anywhere and with anything. The brand plans to drop new product monthly, featuring four distinct apparel lines – dual gender items, trendier pieces like dresses and skirts, everyday essentials, and swimwear. Fans take note: there will only be limited quantities available and once the collection sells out, it’s gone.

“We’re thrilled to be leading the charge of leaning into social and being the first brand to premiere a TikTok fashion show made by Gen Z for Gen Z – an event that is a prime example of our innovative test-and-learn culture” said Kristin Scott, Global Brand President at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “Our goal is to always meet our Gen Z customers where they are, which is why we’re excited to bring Social Tourist product directly to this platform. We’re looking forward to seeing how our customers respond to the show, and offering more exciting events in the future.”

The D’Amelio’s currently have a combined following of more than 250 million across their social media channels and in November 2020, Charli became the first TikTok user on the platform to surpass 100 million followers. Dixie and Charli have been successfully working with Hollister since 2020, serving as “Chief Jeanealogists” testing Hollister’s denim, launching the #MoreHappyDenimDance TikTok challenge, and collaborating on other limited-edition collections.

Fashion-forward items in the Social Tourist collection can be shopped online – with select styles available exclusively in Hollister stores – and range in price from $25 to $85. Premium basics as part of Social Tourist Essentials are available to shop online only and range in price from $25 - $35. Fans can check out the new brand, find out about future product drops and shop the collection at socialtourist.com and on Instagram and TikTok at @socialtourist.

About Social Tourist

Social Tourist is a lifestyle brand that creates trend forward apparel and allows teens to experiment with their style, while exploring the duality of who they are both on social media and in real life. The brand is the creative vision between Hollister and social media personalities Dixie and Charli D’Amelio.

Social Tourist is housed within the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. portfolio and is sold exclusively through Hollister stores globally and http://www.socialtourist.com.

About Hollister Co.

The quintessential retail brand of the global teen consumer, Hollister Co. believes in liberating the spirit of an endless summer inside everyone. At Hollister, summer isn’t just a season, it’s a state of mind. Hollister creates carefree styles designed to make all teens feel celebrated and comfortable in their own skin, so they can live in a summer mindset all year long, whatever the season.

Hollister is a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) and is sold through approximately 495 stores worldwide and www.hollisterco.com globally.

