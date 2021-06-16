Parsons Integrates Secondary Payload on Latest Atlas V Launch

CENTREVILLE, Va., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) delivered the secondary payload on the recent SBIRS GEO5 Altas V launch as part of the existing $100 million Launch Manifest Systems Integrator (LMSI) contract. Awarded in 2019, LMSI is designed to expand access to space and maximize the orbit delivery potential of each launch. The company designs, develops, tests, and integrates multi-manifest satellite vehicles on U.S. Government space launch systems.



In preparation for the May 18 launch, Parsons successfully integrated two Technology Demonstration Orbiters (TDO-3 and TDO-4) to ride-share on the SBIRS GEO5 mission, utilizing integrated flight system housing developed by Parsons. The TDO-3 and TDO-4 smallsat payloads are sponsored by the Department of Astronautics at the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA).

“We are pleased to support the United States Space Force and specifically the Space and Missile Systems Center Launch Enterprise Mission Management Office in their objectives to expand access to space,” said Rich Aves, executive vice president, Space and Geospatial Solutions. “This is a significant milestone for the space community and we look forward to advancing the paradigm shift toward small satellites.”

To date, Parsons’ multi-manifest launch solutions have successfully supported three launch missions with an additional four missions under contract through 2023. The missions will enable the addition of numerous small satellites onto current space launches to Low Earth and Geosynchronous Orbits. These missions are designed to deliver cost-effective launch solutions for U.S. Government spacecraft while demonstrating processes and procedures that help scale the Space Force multi-manifest launch paradigm.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

