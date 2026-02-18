U.S. Cyber Command Issues Parsons’ Subsidiary Intent to Award for Joint Cyber Hunt Kit (JCHK) Production

CHANTILLY, Va., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sealing Technologies (SealingTech), a Parsons Corporation company (NYSE: PSN), and leading defensive cyber operations solution provider, received an Intent to Award notification from the United States Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) for a sole-source contract to begin production on the company’s Joint Cyber Hunt Kit solution. The three-year period of performance contract is new work for the company with an anticipated ceiling value of up to $500 million.

This milestone represents a significant advancement in SealingTech’s ongoing efforts to support Department of War’s (DoW) Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and USCYBERCOM in delivering cutting-edge defensive cyber technologies that enhance mission readiness and operational superiority. Parsons acquired SealingTech in 2023 to bolster the company’s full-spectrum cyber operations solutions for the Defense and Intelligence communities and advance its position as cyber leader in national security.

“Parsons is dedicated to providing exceptional, mission-ready solutions that enable the U.S. military to maintain its position as the world’s most formidable and lethal fighting force,” said Mike Kushin, President of Parsons’ Defense and Intelligence business. “The company’s acquisition of SealingTech, and their JCHK success demonstrates our combined vision to develop exquisite, agile technology that aligns with our customer’s needs and protects national security.”

SealingTech has supported the U.S. Department of War for more than a decade, establishing itself as a trusted delivery partner with more than 500 Cyber Fly-Away Kits deployed to U.S. defense and intelligence customers supporting high-visibility missions critical to national security.

“We're honored to continue collaborating with DIU and the United States Cyber Command to advance next-generation defensive cyber capabilities that strengthen the warfighter’s tactical advantage,” said Jake Nelson, SealingTech Vice President and General Manager. “At SealingTech, we take pride in being a trusted and reliable innovator, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the cyber domain and delivering mission-ready solutions that set the standard for success across the Joint force.”

Parsons delivers full‑spectrum cyber and national security solutions that empower the Department of War and the Intelligence Community to defend and advance mission objectives across land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace. With decades of experience in cyber operations, threat hunting, incident response, and AI‑driven analytics, Parsons integrates offensive and defensive cyber capabilities with information operations and electronic warfare to provide decisive mission advantage. By unifying intelligence, analytics, command and control, and kinetic operations, Parsons accelerates decision‑making and delivers transformative, mission‑ready capabilities at the speed of relevance, ensuring resilience and superiority in complex multi‑domain battlespaces.

For more information about Parsons national security solutions, please visit: https://www.parsons.com/national-security/.

