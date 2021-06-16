Good360 Receives $200,000 Grant from the Wood Next Fund to Support St. Vincent and the Grenadines Volcano Disaster Survivors

Alexandria, VA, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good360, the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, today announced a $200,000 grant from the Wood Next Fund to support long-term disaster recovery following the St. Vincent La Soufrière Volcano eruptions, which devastated the islands in April 2021. The Wood Next Fund was recently launched by Anthony Wood, founder and CEO of Roku.

With more than 15 percent of the island chain’s residents displaced, combined with a lack of resources and the effects of the pandemic, the situation in the Grenadines is dire. At least a third of the country’s agriculture has been wiped out, and it may lose half of its GDP this year. Additionally, logistical complications are common with disasters that occur on islands, and as a result, it is often difficult to get essential items into the affected areas.

“We are proud to support an organization like Good360, with its proven track record in disaster recovery and ability to manage the complicated logistics surrounding a natural disaster of this magnitude,” said Nancy Chan, Director of Philanthropy, the Wood Next Fund. “We appreciate Good360’s focus and commitment to getting the right goods to the right people during all stages of recovery from a major disaster.”

Good360 is fully activated in the effort, and several containers of critically needed products have been shipped and are being distributed through partners such as Global Citizen USA, Global Empowerment Mission and the Mustique Charitable Trust to help with clean up and long-term recovery product need gaps.

“We are grateful for this generous donation from the Wood Next Fund, which will allow us to significantly increase our impact and support disaster survivors in the Grenadines,” said Matt Connelly, CEO of Good360. “Our operating model allows us to efficiently move goods at scale, enabling Good360 to amplify this $200,000 donation to distribute more than $2 million in critically needed products.”

About Good360

As the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, we partner with socially responsible companies to source highly needed goods and distribute them through our network of diverse nonprofits that support people in need. Good360 has distributed more than $10 billion in donated goods around the world, helping its network of more than 90,000 prequalified nonprofits strengthen communities and improve the lives of millions. Good360 is proud to partner with corporate donors such as Walmart, UPS, CVS Health Foundation, Amazon, Advance Auto Parts, RH, American Eagle Outfitters, Tempur Sealy International, Mattel, Gap, Inc., Levi Strauss & Company, and JPMorganChase. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at https://www.good360.org.