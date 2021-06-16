Better Choice Announces Offering of Common Stock Concurrent With Uplisting to the NYSE American Stock Exchange

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (OTCQX: BTTR) (“Better Choice”), an animal health and wellness company, today announced that it intends to offer 4,500,000 shares of its common stock for sale in an underwritten public offering, after giving effect to the Company’s proposed 1-for-6 reverse stock split. In addition, the Company expects to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering solely to cover over-allotments, if any. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. The Company may use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire complementary assets, products or businesses; however, the Company currently has no agreements or commitments to complete any such acquisition. The offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. The Company has applied to list its common stock on the NYSE American under the symbol “BTTR”.



D.A. Davidson & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. Roth Capital Partners is acting as lead-manager for the offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-256405) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. A final prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov.

Electronic copies of the prospectus may be obtained by contacting D.A. Davidson & Co., Attention: Equity Syndicate, 8 Third Street North, Great Falls, MT 59401, (800) 332-5915, prospectusrequest@dadco.com. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in the prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing animal health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to animal health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted animal health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

