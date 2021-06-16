GrowTal Joins Hiring Consortium for Facebook & Coursera Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate Program

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowTal , the marketplace for hiring top-level marketing professionals most quickly and efficiently, today announced its participation to join the hiring consortium for the Facebook & Coursera Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate Program. As part of this new collaboration, GrowTal will begin to provide career opportunities in Facebook Marketing for graduates of the program.



"Learning about Facebook Marketing is a crucial part of any marketing expert's skillset. With a user base of 2.8 billion monthly active users and 90 million business pages on its site, learning how to market on Facebook effectively is vital. We're proud to join Facebook and Coursera to help place graduates of the program with career opportunities in Facebook Marketing," said Bryan Karas, Founder, GrowTal.

With half the world's population using social media, companies continue to make significant investments in social media marketing. By the end of 2020, advertising spends on social networks reached more than $43 billion . Social media marketing roles also pay well, with median salaries starting at $70,000 per year.

Announced in September 2020, Facebook & Coursera launched their joint Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate program, designed for learners without a college degree or any prior experience to become ready for social media marketing jobs within a few months. Students will explore social media marketing basics for various social platforms in and outside of the Facebook ecosystem in the five-course program. Topics include creating impactful content, identifying the right platform for campaigns, measuring campaign effectiveness, and protecting user data.

Since its inception in June 2020, GrowTal has brought together talented marketing experts who embrace the freelance lifestyle and companies who have an immediate need but prefer not to hire an agency or full-time employees. GrowTal marketers have worked with some of the brands that include Square, Shutterfly, Headspace, Grove Collaborative, Redfin, Personal Capital, Uber, Imperfect Foods. GrowTal also works with Ureeka , to provide expert freelance marketers to the community of Next Wave Entrepreneurs who require marketing support to scale their businesses.

About GrowTal

GrowTal is the go-to talent marketplace for hiring remote top marketing experts in the most simplified way. GrowTal connects companies with top marketing talent without costly recruiting efforts or the risk and commitment that comes with traditional hiring practices. The GrowTal platform finds, evaluates, and connects independent contractors who provide marketing and other professional services with clients and organizations seeking their expertise.

Founded in 2019, GrowTal is led by its founder Bryan Karas, a former Facebook executive and current CEO of digital marketing agency Playbook Media . GrowTal is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by private investors. For more information, visit GrowTal.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .