InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces Latest Episode of Stock2Me Podcast featuring Tryp Therapeutics Inc. Chairman and CEO Greg McKee

The Stock2Me Podcast features a fascinating array of companies and individuals, many of whom are actively revolutionizing age-old business practices within their respective markets. Stock2Me’s latest podcast features Greg McKee, Chairman and CEO of Tryp Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments, primarily psychedelics like psilocybin, for diseases with unmet medical needs.

Throughout the interview, McKee discussed the company’s prospective patients and targeted ailments, the need for innovation in the psychedelics space and Tryp’s planned human clinical trials later this year.

“We’re here fundamentally to help patients. We’re also very interested in bringing new therapies to these patients. All these indications that we’re working in – specifically fibromyalgia, phantom limb syndrome and complex regional pain syndrome, and potentially others such as tinnitus, cluster headaches, TMJ and others – all these subcategories of chronic pain are areas where there is significant unmet medical need,” McKee said. “In other words, situations where patients aren’t properly served. We know that new chemistries and new solutions need to be brought to the table. There needs to be a broader set of tools that physicians can use to treat these patients.”

“We also see there is a great need to innovate around the specific dose and the specific route of administration. Drugs are delivered in a lot of different ways and, up to this point historically, psilocybin and most of the other chemistries in the psychedelics space have all been oral pills,” he said. “We know there are several ways to better control the dose and control the patient experience in their dissociative state as they are trying to enable the neuroplasticity of the brain to release some of the misfirings or misalignments that were there previously and get realigned in a much more productive way, which is what we think fundamentally that psychedelics do.”

“We’re excited to innovate around the route of administration and controlled dosing so that patients have the proper kind of experience that ultimately heals their particular illness. 2021 is going to be a year where we tee up our academic collaborations, and multiple Phase 2a clinical studies,” McKee said. “We anticipate having at least two Phase 2a clinical trials up and running this year, and potentially more based on the breadth of academic collaborations we have underway. That will set us up to potentially see signals of efficacy in these patient populations for the first time.”

Join InvestorBrandNetwork’s Stuart Smith and Greg McKee, Chairman and CEO of Tryp Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF), as they discuss the company’s 2020 milestones, Tryp’s academic research collaborations and the backgrounds of the company’s management team members.

