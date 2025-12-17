IBN Initiates Coverage of Xeriant, Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) , a company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of emergent, transformative technologies, including eco-friendly advanced materials, has engaged IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company serving private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications strategy.

Xeriant operates as a strategic holding company, offering diversified exposure to next-generation aerospace and advanced materials technologies while selectively pursuing sustainability-focused innovation opportunities. The company builds this portfolio through disciplined partnerships, targeted acquisitions and internal development initiatives, allowing each platform to maintain operational focus while contributing to a broader, integrated technology strategy.

Within its advanced materials program, Xeriant markets its products under the DUREVER™ brand, led by NEXBOARD™, a patent-pending composite construction panel made from recycled plastic and fiber waste and enhanced with the company’s proprietary nanotechnology-based fire-retardants. Designed as a high-performance alternative to conventional building products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF and MgO board, NEXBOARD™ is engineered to deliver enhanced fire resistance and is currently undergoing testing and certification.

As part of the client-partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor-focused distribution network, which includes over 5,000 key syndication outlets , various newsletters , social media channels , and wire services via InvestorWire , along with blogs and other outreach tools, to generate greater awareness for Xeriant .

With over 20 years of experience assisting over 500 client partners and a sizable family of 75+ trusted brands , IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers . This positions IBN to provide Xeriant the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists, and the general public.

To learn more about Xeriant, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom at https://ibn.fm/XERI

About Xeriant Inc.

Xeriant Inc. is focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing breakthrough technologies, particularly advanced materials, that can be deployed across a wide range of industrial markets. The company partners with, and selectively acquires interests in, innovators whose capabilities strengthen its mission of advancing next-generation solutions.

Xeriant’s materials portfolio is marketed under the DUREVER™ brand and includes NEXBOARD™, a patent-pending, eco-friendly composite panel engineered from recycled plastic and fiber waste. Designed as a high-performance alternative to conventional building products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, and MgO board, NEXBOARD™ reflects Xeriant’s commitment to durable, sustainable construction technologies.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Xeriant.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 20+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications