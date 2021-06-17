English Latvian

RESOLUTIONS of the Extraordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders of JSC “Olainfarm” held on June 17th, 2021

1. Amendments of the Joint Stock Company “Olainfarm” Articles of Association, in Article 5



Decision:

To amend the Article 5 of the Joint Stock Company “Olainfarm” Articles of Association and express Article 5 in the following wording:

“The Company’s Council shall consist of seven members of the Council.”.

Voting results: with majority of the votes proposal to amend the Article 5 of the Statues has been rejected.

2. Recall of the Council and election of the new Council



Resolution:

2.1. To recall the members of the Council of the joint stock company “Olainfarm”.





Voting results: the decision is taken with the required majority of votes.

2.2. To elect the Council of JSC “Olainfarm” consisting of the following members for the term of five years:



1) Juris Bundulis

2) Andrejs Leibovičs

3) Pēteris Rubenis

4) Sandis Petrovičs

5) Irina Maligina

Voting results: the decision is taken by dividing votes.

2.3. To set the total monthly remuneration of the members of the Council in the amount of EUR 21 000.00.



Voting results: the decision is taken with the required majority of votes.

3. Election of the new Audit committee



Resolution:

3.1. To elect JSC “Olainfarm” Audit Committee consisting of the following members for the term of two years:



1) Viesturs Gurtlavs

2) Sandis Petrovics

3) Arnis Gulbis

Voting results: the decision is taken by dividing votes.

3.2. To set the total monthly remuneration of the Audit Committee members in the amount of EUR 11 500.00.



Voting results: the decision is taken with the required majority of votes.

4. Approval of the Remuneration Policy for Council and Management board of the Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm" in a new revision



Resolution:

To approve the Remuneration Policy for Council and Management board of the Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm" in a new revision.



Voting results: the decision is taken with the required majority of votes.

5. Annulment of the resolution of the meeting of shareholders



Decision:

To annul Clause 2 of the resolution of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm" April 1, 2019, in part which provided a compensation to a member of the Council due to premature removal of the member of the Council by a decision of the shareholder meeting, in the amount of 12 months fixed remuneration (Subsection 3). The decision shall enter into force on the date of its adoption.

Voting results: with majority of the votes proposal to annul of the resolution of the meeting of shareholders has been rejected.

6. Amendments of the Joint Stock Company “Olainfarm” Articles of Association, in Section 6.3.



Decision:

To exclude Section 6.3. of the Joint Stock Company “Olainfarm” Articles of Association.

Voting results: with majority of the votes proposal to amend the Section 6.3. of the Statues has been rejected.

Additional information:

Jānis Dubrovskis

Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm

Phone: +371 29178878

Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com