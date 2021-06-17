UNCLE Credit Union Names 2021-2022 Board of Directors and Officers

LIVERMORE, Calif., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCLE Credit Union, serving four California counties, re-elected Chung Bothwell as Board Chairman for the 2021-2022 term. Bothwell has overseen the financial institution in a principal role for more than two decades. She serves at the helm of a volunteer board that includes 11 members as a result of the addition of a three-member Audit Committee formed in 2019.



Bothwell is an integral part of a stable leadership team that has steered the credit union on a strategic course to build member value through sustainable growth and long-term organizational health. UNCLE has been recognized by both its industry and the communities in its field of membership for excellence in service, culture, financial performance, growth, and philanthropy and community engagement. The financial cooperative was awarded “Best in East Bay” for credit unions by the East Bay Times Readers’ Choice Awards for the fourth consecutive year in March. The Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce also honored UNCLE as the winner of “Business Philanthropy” at their 57th Annual Community Service Awards.

“In the face of a global pandemic and economic crisis, we reached a critical milestone of growth when we surpassed $500 million in assets in 2020, and then crossed the $600 million threshold early in 2021,” said Bothwell, who holds a Juris Doctor (JD) and Master of Laws (LLM) degree, as well as a Master of Business Administration (MBA). “This level of healthy growth enables us to remain viable in an intensely competitive and rapidly-shifting environment and is highly correlated with economies of scale for responsible stewardship of our members’ financial resources.”

Employed at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Chung Bothwell has extensive experience in financial management, strategic planning and business administration. A recipient of the J. Alvin George Outstanding Volunteer Award, Bothwell has led local initiatives to promote financial education and has been instrumental in advocating on behalf of credit unions to members of Congress.

In other election results, the board named Vice Chairman John Stein, Ph.D. and Treasurer Mila Shapovalov to their respective leadership positions again in 2021. Clay Smith stepped up as Board Secretary, succeeding Bob Corey who remains a member of the board. Neda Gray and Lee Neely also retained their board seats for the new term.

Established in 1957, UNCLE Credit Union is a $600+ million, full-service financial institution serving approximately 30,000 members. The organization offers the benefits of credit union membership with a full array of financial services to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties. UNCLE has five financial centers and one sales office located in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Valley, as well as 5,600 branches and more than 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs available through participation in the CO-OP Shared Branching Network. In addition, members have access to a wide spectrum of online and mobile banking services. UNCLE Credit Union is renowned for its community involvement, professional and personalized service, and unwavering commitment to helping members achieve their financial goals. To learn more, visit www.unclecu.org.

