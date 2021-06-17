Robinhood Trading Platform Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before July 27, 2021; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that acquired shares of American Airlines Group Inc., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., BlackBerry Limited, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., GameStop Corp., Express, Koss Corporation, Naked Brand Group, Nokia Corporation, Sundial Growers, Inc., Tootsie Roll Industries, and Trivago NV through Robinhood Trading Platform, on or around January 28, 2021. Investors have until July 27, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email , or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in this complaint that Robinhood engaged in illegal market manipulation by restricting trading of some or all of the aforementioned Affected Securities. The manipulation lowered the value of these Affected Securities, which caused substantial losses to investors. Conversely, this alleged manipulation bestowed significant benefits to those who had short positions on these Affected Securities, including hedge funds.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 27, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising