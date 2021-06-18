Los Angeles, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axial Spondyloarthritis Pipeline: Drug Pipeline, Regulatory Events and Clinical Trials in the Spotlight| Insights by DelveInsight
The report offers the most up-to-date information on Axial Spondyloarthritis pipeline products being developed by notable companies such as Pfizer, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Clover Biopharmaceuticals, FunPep Co Ltd., Kinevant Sciences, Izana Bioscience, Mycenax Biotech, and UCB Biopharma, among others.
DelveInsight’s ‘Axial Spondyloarthritis (axSpA) Pipeline Insights’ report offers exhaustive coverage of the emerging therapies in different stages of development from pre-clinical till late-stage, along with dormant, inactive, and abandoned therapeutic agents.
Some of the important takeaways from the Axial Spondyloarthritis Pipeline report:
- Axial Spondyloarthritis Pipeline report offers an extensive analysis of 30+ key players and 30+ key therapies.
- Axial Spondyloarthritis pipeline candidates are under evaluation in different stages of the clinical phase such as QX 002N, Jaktinib, SCB-808, FPP003, KIN-1901, Namilumab, ENIA11, and others expected to get launched in the foreseeable future.
- Some of the key companies expanding the Axial Spondyloarthritis Pipeline are Qyuns Therapeutics, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Clover Biopharmaceuticals, FunPep Co Ltd., Kinevant Sciences, Izana Bioscience, Mycenax Biotech, UCB Biopharma, among others.
- DelveInsight estimates that the late-stage products Bimekizumab and Tofacitinib are expected to have a major impact on the Axial Spondyloarthritis treatment market.
- Therapies in development for axSpA focus on targets such as JAK/STAT, IL-17, tumor necrosis factor-alpha, and granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). These drugs are administered via oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, and topical routes.
- Tofacitinib, sold under the brand Xeljanz, is a medication used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and ulcerative colitis. In November 2020, Pfizer Inc. announced positive results from a Phase 3 investigational study evaluating the safety and efficacy of tofacitinib in adults with active Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS).
- Bimekizumab is an investigational humanized monoclonal IgG1 antibody that selectively inhibits both IL-17A and IL-17F. It is in the phase 3 stage of development for the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.
The Axial Spondyloarthritis Pipeline reports lay down a thorough coverage of the ongoing clinical trials, collaborations taking place in the domain, recent happenings in the Axial Spondyloarthritis pipeline space, and growth prospects across the Axial Spondyloarthritis domain.
Axial Spondyloarthritis: Overview
Axial Spondyloarthritis is a chronic, inflammatory rheumatic disease that affects primarily the axial joints leading to severe pain, stiffness, and fatigue. It starts with an early inflammatory phase in which there is no structural damage in the sacroiliac joints (non-radiographic disease) progressing to later stages in which structural damage is visible on X‑ray scans of the sacroiliac joints as erosions, sclerosis, or bony bridges (radiographic disease; also known as Ankylosing Spondylitis).
Axial Spondyloarthritis Pipeline Drugs
|Drug
|Company
|Phase
|MoA
|RoA
|QX 002N
|Qyuns Therapeutics
|Phase I
|Interleukin-17 inhibitors
|Subcutaneous
|Jaktinib
|Suzhou Zelgen
Biopharmaceuticals
|Phase II
|Janus kinase 1,2,3 inhibitors
|Oral
|SCB-808
|Clover
Biopharmaceuticals
|Phase III
|Tumour necrosis factor inhibitors
|Subcutaneous
|FPP003
|FunPep Co Ltd.
|Preclinical
|Immunostimulants
|NA
|KIN-1901
|Kinevant Sciences
|Phase I
|Granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor antagonists
|Subcutaneous
|Namilumab
|Izana Bioscience
|Phase II
|Granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor antagonists
|Subcutaneous
|ENIA11
|Mycenax Biotech
|Phase III
|Tumour necrosis factor inhibitors
|Subcutaneous
|Bimekizumab
|UCB Biopharma
|Phase III
|IL17A protein inhibitors; IL17F protein inhibitors
|Intravenous; subcutaneous
Axial Spondyloarthritis Therapeutics Assessment
The Axial Spondyloarthritis Pipeline report presents a kaleidoscopic view of the axSpA emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration (RoA), Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.
By Product Type
- Mono
- Combination
By Stage
- Discovery
- Pre-clinical
- IND
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Pre-registration
By Molecule Type
- Monoclonal Antibody
- Peptide vaccine
- Interleukin
- Small molecule
- Recombinant fusion proteins
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Intravenous
- Subcutaneous
- Topical
By Mechanism of Action
- Tumour necrosis factor inhibitors
- Granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor antagonists
- Interleukin-17 inhibitors
- Janus kinase 1 inhibitors
- Immunostimulants
- IL17A protein inhibitors; IL17F protein inhibitors
By Targets
- Tumour necrosis factor
- Granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor
- Interleukin-17
- Janus kinase 1
- IL17A protein
Scope of the Axial Spondyloarthritis Pipeline Report
Coverage: Global
Key Players: Izana Bioscience, UCB, Sun Pharma Global, Akeso Biopharma, Kinevant Sciences, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Mycenax Biotech, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Qyuns Therapeutics among others.
Key Axial Spondyloarthritis Pipeline Therapies: Namilumab , Bimekizumab, Tofacitinib, Tildrakizumab, AK-111, NDI 031232, Gimsilumab, QX002N, SHR-0302, Jaktinib, SCB-808, FPP003, KIN-1901, ENIA11, BI 730357, and QX002N among others.
Table of Contents
|1
|Report Introduction
|2
|Executive Summary
|3
|Axial Spondyloarthritis Disease Overview
|4
|axSpA Pipeline Therapeutics Comparative Analysis
|5
|Axial Spondyloarthritis Therapeutic Assessment
|6
|Axial Spondyloarthritis – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
|7
|In-depth Commercial Axial Spondyloarthritis Assessment
|8
|Axial Spondyloarthritis Collaboration Deals
|9
|Late Stage Axial Spondyloarthritis Products (Phase III)
|10
|Mid-Stage Axial Spondyloarthritis Products (Phase II)
|11
|Early Stage Axial Spondyloarthritis Products (Phase I)
|12
|Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage axSpA Products
|13
|Inactive Axial Spondyloarthritis Pipeline Products
|14
|Key Axial Spondyloarthritis Products
|15
|Unmet Needs
|16
|axSpA Market Drivers and Barriers
|17
|Future Perspectives and Conclusion
|18
|Analyst Views
|19
|Key Axial Spondyloarthritis Companies
|20
|Appendix
