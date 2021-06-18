English Finnish

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers’ Transactions 18 June 2021 at 11:00 EEST

Correction: UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Wahlroos)

Technical correction: The unit price in UPM's managers' transaction release on 10 June 2021 was "USD". The correct unit price is "PCT". The corrected release is as follows:

UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 10 June 2021 received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tetrao SA

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person



(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Wahlroos, Björn

Position: Chair of the Board



Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation

LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64

Notification type: AMENDMENT

Amendment comment: Technical correction to the unit price.



____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2021-06-08

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: USX9518SAB44

Nature of the transaction: TERMINATION OF PLEDGE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 15,416,000 Unit price: N/A

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 15,416,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A



____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2021-06-10

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: US915436AC33

Nature of the transaction: TERMINATION OF PLEDGE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,868,000 Unit price: N/A

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,868,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A



____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2021-06-08

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: USX9518SAB44

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5,000,000 Unit price: 129.75 PCT

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 5,000,000 Volume weighted average price: 129.75 PCT



____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2021-06-09

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: USX9518SAB44

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4,000,000 Unit price: 129.25 PCT

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 4,000,000 Volume weighted average price: 129.25 PCT



____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2021-06-09

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: USX9518SAB44

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 6,416,000 Unit price: 129.25 PCT

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 6,416,000 Volume weighted average price: 129.25 PCT



____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2021-06-10

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: US915436AC33

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,868,000 Unit price: 129.25 PCT

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,868,000 Volume weighted average price: 129.25 PCT

UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Pirkko Harrela

Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations

UPM, Media Relations

Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 18,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 8.6 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils