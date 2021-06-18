BlackRock® Canada Announces June Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

| Source: BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares) BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares)

Plainsboro, New Jersey, UNITED STATES

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the June 2021 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly, quarterly, and semi-annual basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on June 25, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on June 30, 2021.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund
Ticker		Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH0.045
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ0.085
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW0.041
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETFCGR0.187
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CHB0.076
iShares International Fundamental Index ETFCIE0.247
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETFCIF0.348
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF0.030
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG0.041
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU0.115
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU.C0.134
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR0.000
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD0.048
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETFCRQ0.118
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)CSD0.068
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD0.094
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD0.071
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETFCWO0.285
iShares Global Water Index ETFCWW0.210
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH0.061
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETFDXB0.042
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETFDXC0.040
Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETFDXF0.100
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETFDXO0.057
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETFDXP0.072
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETFDXV0.011
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE0.040
iShares ESG Balanced ETF PortfolioGBAL0.166
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioGCNS0.163
iShares ESG Equity ETF PortfolioGEQT0.177
iShares ESG Growth ETF PortfolioGGRO0.173
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETFXAW0.226
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)XAW.U0.186
iShares Core Balanced ETF PortfolioXBAL0.145
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB0.068
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETFXBM0.131
iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB0.056
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XCD0.128
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETFXCG0.197
iShares China Index ETFXCH0.084
iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETFXCLR0.244
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioXCNS0.121
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETFXCS0.088
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETFXCSR0.264
iShares Canadian Value Index ETFXCV0.170
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG0.065
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U0.052
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH0.041
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV0.082
iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETFXDLR0.435
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETFXDSR0.434
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU0.049
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U0.038
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH0.057
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV0.096
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB0.055
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETFXEC0.167
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)XEC.U0.137
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETFXEF0.448
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)XEF.U0.368
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETFXEG0.036
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEH0.428
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI0.076
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXEM0.129
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETFXEN0.167
iShares Core Equity ETF PortfolioXEQT0.140
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETFXESG0.146
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETFXEU0.403
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFA0.122
iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETFXFC0.168
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFF0.504
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFH0.350
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETFXFI0.399
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN0.111
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR0.005
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETFXFS0.118
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1)XFS.U0.097
iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB0.043
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETFXGD0.107
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB0.025
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGI0.241
iShares Core Growth ETF PortfolioXGRO0.139
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB0.061
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHC0.285
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD0.083
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU0.070
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY0.074
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETFXIC0.204
iShares India Index ETFXID0.000
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG0.048
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIN0.326
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF PortfolioXINC0.115
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETFXIT0.013
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB0.064
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETFXMA0.048
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETFXMC0.098
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)XMC.U0.080
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETFXMD0.105
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMH0.096
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETFXMI0.461
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XML0.304
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETFXMM0.170
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMS0.092
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETFXMTM0.005
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETFXMU0.178
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)XMU.U0.146
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETFXMV0.216
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETFXMW0.287
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMY0.170
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF0.065
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB0.042
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETFXQLT0.053
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XQQ0.144
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETFXRB0.181
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE0.037
iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB0.040
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB0.047
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC0.043
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE0.049
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETFXSEA0.293
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXSEM0.096
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH0.043
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI0.045
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETFXSMC0.082
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSMH0.144
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSP0.224
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXSQ0.031
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETFXST0.171
iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB0.030
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSU0.104
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETFXSUS0.077
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR0.040
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XUH0.087
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETFXULR0.097
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETFXUS0.311
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)XUS.U0.255
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETFXUSR0.079
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT0.078
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETFXUU0.088
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)XUU.U0.072
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETFXVLU0.088
iShares MSCI World Index ETFXWD0.383

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAW.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XUS.U, XUU.U

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.81 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Contact for Media:
Reem Jazar
Email: reem.jazar@edelman.com