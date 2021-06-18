Edf: Information regarding the voting rights and shares

18 June 2021


Information regarding the voting rights and shares

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code

and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the “AMF”)

Listing location: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Compartiment: Eurolist A
ISIN code: FR 0010242511

DateTotal number of sharesTotal number of voting rights
16 June 2021

 		3,157,832,107

 		Number of theoretical voting rights:
5,358,127,504
Number of exercisable voting rights:
5,357,081,353

*Number of exercisable voting rights = Number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached) – number of shares without voting rights.

