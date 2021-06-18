Judicate West Neutral Diana B. Kruze Helps Launch Mediation Program to Address Post-COVID Eviction Disputes

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, announces that neutral Diana B. Kruze is leading a mediation training program designed to help landlords and tenants settle their post-COVID eviction disputes. The program is being designed and implemented by the California Access to Justice Commission (CalATJ).



Recently appointed to CalATJ, Kruze is spearheading this new program to help both landlords and tenants settle as many matters in advance as possible to take advantage of rental assistance funds and avoid going to court. Once the eviction moratorium is lifted, California courts expect an overwhelming amount of eviction and small claims court cases; this program is designed to reduce the already-burdened court system by funneling matters to mediation.

“We have a unique opportunity to make a difference in our community and are eager to launch this program. It truly is a win-win for everyone and will allow us to alleviate the pressure on the courts,” said Kruze. “The mediation training will provide an overview of the program and the key issues that will be prominent in these disputes. We are encouraging attorneys and ADR professionals to join the free training on June 29.”

