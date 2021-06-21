The Headstrong Project, inc. Hires Former Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic Clinical Director, Dr. Amy Williams, Ph.D. as its First-Ever Chief Clinical Officer

New York, NY, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headstrong Project Inc., a national-facing mental health treatment practice of choice providing military connected individuals and their families with cost-free, barrier-free, and stigma-free, confidential mental health treatment, today announced the hiring of Dr. Amy Williams, Ph.D., as the organization’s first, in-house Chief Clinical Officer. An expert in treating posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Dr. Williams has engaged in the research of and training therapists in effective treatments for PTSD in veteran/military and civilian populations for over 20 years. She also participated in over ten clinical journal publications and lead awards of five grants including a TBI Program at the Steven A Cohen Military Family Clinic at Metrocare, awarded by Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

“We are thrilled beyond words when we think about the addition of Dr. Williams to the Headstrong family, and what she brings in terms of experience and leadership to help us advance our clinical standing, said Colonel (U.S. Army, Ret.) Jim McDonough, Headstrong’s Executive Director.” “Amy’s arrival marks the beginning of Headstrong’s efforts to increase its clinical capacity in ways that will propel the organization to new heights of clinical excellence and expertise in mental health treatment for our nation’s military connected families, and we’re excited to begin this journey together,” said Executive Director McDonough.

Over the last nine years, Headstrong has led an unprecedented effort to expand access to high-quality, community-based mental health resources for our US military members, veterans, and their families. Treating an average of 1,000 veterans a month across 28 distinct program geographies encompassing 12 states and the District of Columbia, with nearly 300 world-class clinicians who collectively have provided well over 70,000 individual clinical sessions. The addition of Dr. Williams ensures the organization is well positioned to expand upon its success in the years ahead.

"On behalf of the board of directors, we are delighted Dr. Williams is joining the Headstrong team. To a member, we are committed to supporting her efforts to build best-in-class clinical operations that provide the very best treatment approaches for our military connected members and their families. Headstrong's clinical future is in very good hands with Amy as its Chief Clinical Officer and I look forward to working with her and her team in the years ahead.", said Paul Casey, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Prior to joining Headstrong, Dr. Williams successfully spearheaded the opening of one of the first clinics within the Cohen Veterans Network in Dallas, Texas. While there, she held an adjunct volunteer faculty member position at the Department of Psychiatry at UT Southwestern Medical Center and instituted the first research study within the CVN network in conjunction with UT-Dallas.

Amongst her many career accomplishments, Dr. Williams is a 2019 George W. Bush Institute Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program Scholar and completed a personal leadership project with the Bush Institute focused on elevating care for veterans with a history of TBI and co-occurring PTSD. She has held leadership positions in the International Society for Traumatic Stress Specialists (ISTSS) and is on the board of the Crockett Retreat Center, a nonprofit providing weekend horsemanship retreats for veterans and first responders.

Dr. Williams came to Headstrong with a stellar reputation within the veteran community, making her a perfect fit to lead the newly structured clinical team. “I have dedicated my career to ensuring that those who have experienced a traumatic life event are able to access mental health treatments that work. Headstrong strives to create access to that type of care for those who may have sacrificed their well-being for our country’s greater good. In joining the Headstrong mission, I endeavor to support and elevate the current care being provided and help deliver the best treatment to those who seek to heal from trauma.”, said Dr. Williams.

Dr. Williams received her B.A. in psychology from Texas Tech University with a minor in business management, and an M.A. and Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from the University of North Texas. She completed her predoctoral internship at the Palo Alto VA Medical Center. While there, she trained at the National Center for PTSD, a Stanford-affiliated unit in the area of serious mental illness, and in the areas of family therapy, substance use, and geriatric psychology. Her postdoctoral training at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, with Dr. Patricia Resick, focused on research and treatment of Posttraumatic Stress Disorder with Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) and Prolonged Exposure. She currently resides in Dallas, Texas where in her free time, you will typically find her hanging out with her dog, playing the piano, or reading a good book.

About Headstrong

Founded in 2012, Headstrong provides confidential, cost-free, bureaucracy-free, and stigma-free mental health care treatment for the nation’s military connected members and their families. Headstrong currently offers effective, individually tailored and comprehensive in-person and telehealth treatment programs for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and other related military trauma within 12 States and 28 markets. Treating ~1,000 veterans a month with over a total of 70,000 clinical sessions, Headstrong is well on its way to becoming a national mental health treatment practice of choice for America’s military connected families. Follow Headstrong @getheadstrong on social media or visit our website: getheadstrong.org to learn more on how Headstrong is healing the hidden wounds of war.

