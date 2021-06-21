Havila Shipping ASA: Information to bondholders in Havi04 and Havi07

Fosnavag, NORWAY

Attached you will find information about  due date 30.06.21


Contact:

CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

Havi07 Q221 Havi04 Q221