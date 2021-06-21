Havila Shipping ASA: Information to bondholders in Havi04 and Havi07

Attached you will find information about due date 30.06.21
Contact:
CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
| Source: Havila Shipping ASA Havila Shipping ASA
Fosnavag, NORWAY
Attached you will find information about due date 30.06.21
Contact:
CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments