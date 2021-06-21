English Latvian

JSC Olainfarm has received announcement on substantial participation from Nika Saveļjeva. According to the announcement share of voting rights has decreased from 7.8% to 0%.



JSC Olainfarm has received announcement on substantial participation from AS AB CITY. According to the announcement share of voting rights is 7.8%. Other persons that belong to controlled company’s chain have 1.05% (AS RĪGAS FARMACEITISKĀ FABRIKA) and 21.97% (SIA FARMA FUND) of voting rights.

The received announcements (in Latvian) are attached.

