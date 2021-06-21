Correction: On substantial participation

English Latvian

AS AB CITY announcement on substantial participation has been clarified.

JSC Olainfarm has received announcement on substantial participation from Nika Saveļjeva. According to the announcement share of voting rights has decreased from 7.8% to 0%.

JSC Olainfarm has received announcement on substantial participation from AS AB CITY. According to the announcement total share of voting rights is 30.84%. AS AB CITY has 7.8% and other persons that belong to controlled company’s chain have 1.07% (AS RĪGAS FARMACEITISKĀ FABRIKA) and 21.97% (SIA FARMA FUND) of voting rights.

The received announcements (in Latvian) are attached.

Additional information:

Jānis Dubrovskis

Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm

Phone: +371 29178878

Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

