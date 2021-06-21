Claire’s Place Foundation Partners with Woojer to Launch SICK BEATS

Los Angeles, CA, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claire’s Place Foundation, a non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF), is pleased to announce a partnership with Woojer, a pioneer in the field of haptic technology, to launch SICK BEATS, the world’s first music-powered airway clearance vest for people with CF.





For those living with CF, a primary goal of treatment is to keep the airways clear to avoid serious infection. The current approach to airway clearance is bulky vests that pound the chest until the mucus is loosened and coughed out. The revolutionary SICK BEATS haptic vest uses the clinically-proven modality of soundwave therapy to merge the music kids love with the daily treatment they need, all on the Spotify platform.





Claire’s Place Foundation teamed up with Woojer to provide children from their CF community an opportunity to participate in an in-home experience trial with the vest. The young Claire’s Place grant recipients and supporters helped create the entire SICK BEATS vest experience by providing input on the form and function of the vest and helped shape a custom musical experience for kids with CF. They also had the opportunity to share their stories about living with CF and the treatment for a short documentary.





“When my daughter Claire Wineland was born in 1997 we did her airway clearance therapy using cups to perform manual chest percussion therapy. When she was 4 years old, we were able to start using the Hill-Rom vest that weighed about 15 pounds,” said Claire’s Place Foundation Executive Director Melissa Yeager. “Airway clearance was always the most dreaded time of her day and as a parent, it was increasingly difficult to get her to be compliant. That’s why we are thrilled to partner with Woojer to finally advance airway clearance therapy with the SICK BEATS vest. They not only have changed a to-do into something you want to do, they have delivered a cool factor to CF therapy! There is no better reason to call upon our CF community than to improve CF treatment. I am so proud of our grant recipients that volunteered and had a hand in developing the first music-powered airway clearance vest for CF.”





The winner of multiple 2021 Cannes Lions Health awards, the SICK BEATS haptic vest is a redesign of the Woojer Vest Edge consumer device, optimized for use for CF therapy. The vest harnesses deep bass frequencies (40 Hz) proven to loosen mucus. The vest’s eight patented transducers pull this frequency from a custom-curated catalog of thousands of therapeutic 40 Hz songs through Spotify to deliver them deep into the chest as powerful sound waves. SICK BEATS transforms a boring treatment experience into an incredible music experience.





"We always knew that haptic technology had a very wide range of untapped applications,” said Woojer CEO Kfir Bar-Levav. “But in our wildest dreams, we never imagined that our entertainment technology could one day transform such an unpleasant medical procedure into a source of so much fun.”





“The marriage of music and technology in an airway clearance device creates a less daunting endeavor for my daughter,” said CF Parent & Claire’s Place Supporter Darcy Nolan Van Ost. “The SICK BEATS vest is totally different from any other vest we have seen. I see it as being a game-changer in the overall demeanor of patients; especially children.”





“The SICK BEATS vest is so much fun! I can dance to my favorite songs while doing my treatment,” said Vivianne Van Ost, an 11 year-old with CF and volunteer SICK BEATS tester. “If given the chance, I would choose music every time.”





The SICK BEATS haptic vest is currently in clinical development. To receive updates on the release please visit here.





About Claire’s Place Foundation, Inc.

Claire’s Place Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF). Claire’s Place Foundation is named in honor of Claire Wineland who lived with CF her entire life and passed away at the age of 21. Claire was an activist, author, TEDx Speaker, social media star and received numerous awards. Claire’s foundation was a way for her to assure that others living with CF enjoyed the same hope, strength and joy that she enjoyed. Recipient of Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Small Nonprofit of the Year,” the foundation provides grants to families affected by CF, offering both emotional and financial support. Today, Claire’s Place Foundation continues to carry on Claire’s legacy. For more information and to make a donation, please visit www.clairesplacefoundation.org.





About Woojer

Woojer is a pioneer in the field of haptic technology with patented knowhow that enhances the rich emotion of sound and physical sensation. The Woojer product range delivers high fidelity immersiveness that catapults music, gaming, movies and VR to unexpected levels. www.woojer.com