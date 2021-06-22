Los Angeles, USA, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Therapeutic Drugs for Tendinitis Treatment Coming Down the Pipeline

There are around 4+ key companies that are developing therapies for Tendinitis. MiMedx has its drug candidate in the most advanced stage. However, the Tendinitis pipeline consists of fewer drugs, so there is an opportunity for different companies to work in this arena and dominate the market.

DelveInsight’s “Tendinitis Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 4+ companies and 4+ pipeline drugs in the Tendinitis pipeline landscapes. It comprises Tendinitis pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Tendinitis therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Tendinitis pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways from the Tendinitis Pipeline Report

Major companies such as MiMedx, R3 Stem Cell, Seikagaku Corporation, Dobecure, Zhejiang Xingyue Biotechnology, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Tendinitis treatment scenario.

and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Tendinitis treatment scenario. In April 2021, MiMedx Group, an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, announced that the last patients had completed their previous clinical visits in two late-stage Investigational New Drug (IND) trials: Phase 3 studies of AmnioFix Injectable (micronized dehydrated Human Amnion Chorion Membrane (mdHACM)) as a potential treatment for Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendonitis.

Get an overview of pipeline landscape @ Tendinitis Clinical Trials Analysis

Tendinitis (also called tendonitis) is an inflammation or irritation of a tendon, a thick cord, which attaches bone to muscle. Tendinitis can occur in almost any area of the body. The most common places are the base of the thumb, elbow, shoulder, hip, knee, Achilles tendon.

Tendinitis Emerging Drugs

SI-613: Seikagaku Corporation

SI-613 is a formulation in which hyaluronic acid and a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) are chemically bound utilizing Seikagaku’s proprietary technology. SI-613 was developed to offer pain relief and anti-inflammatory effect by sustained release of NSAID, and the joint function was enhanced by the effect of hyaluronic acid. It is anticipated to offer prompt and sustained relief from severe pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis and enthesopathy. The drug is currently in phase II of clinical trials for Tendinitis treatment.

MP1032: MetrioPharm

MP1032’s mode of action is to accelerate the healing process that allows for MP1032 as a therapeutic for tendinitis before tendinosis develops. In addition, MP1032 could speed up the repair of already damaged tendons and hence also decrease the duration of tendinosis treatments. The drug is currently in phase I of clinical trials for the treatment of tendinitis.

dHACM: MiMedx

dHACM is a micronized dehydrated Human Amnion Chorion Membrane developed by MiMedx for Tendinitis and is currently in the phase III stage of development. AmnioFix is processed using Purion, a unique patented method for placental-based allografts according to the American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB) standards. The product is derived from donated C-sections of live births in the US. The product faces active preservation of the extracellular matrix (ECM), regulatory proteins, and elimination of blood contaminants through a proprietary cleansing process. For an additional level of safety, the product is terminally sterilized.

For further information, refer to the detailed report @ Tendinitis Pipeline Therapeutics

Scope of Tendinitis Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 4+Key Players

Prominent Players: MiMedx, R3 Stem Cell, Seikagaku Corporation, Causeway Therapeutics, Zhejiang Xingyue Biotechnology, and many others.

MiMedx, R3 Stem Cell, Seikagaku Corporation, Causeway Therapeutics, Zhejiang Xingyue Biotechnology, and many others. Key Drugs Profiles: 4+Products

Phases:

· Tendinitis Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

· Tendinitis Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)

· Tendinitis Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)

· Tendinitis Pre-clinical stage and Discovery candidates

· Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Mechanism of Action:

· Cyclooxygenase inhibitors

· Cell replacements, Tissue replacements

· Collagen modulators; MicroRNA modulators

Molecule Types:

· Peptides

· Monoclonal Antibody

· Polymer

· Small molecule

· Gene therapy

Route of Administration:

· Oral

· Parenteral

· Intravitreal

· Subretinal

· Topical

Product Types:

· Monotherapy

· Combination

· Mono/Combination

Key Questions regarding Current Tendinitis Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Tendinitis treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Tendinitis?

How many are Tendinitis emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Tendinitis?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Tendinitis market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Tendinitis?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Tendinitis therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Tendinitis?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Tendinitis?

Table of Contents

1 Tendinitis Report Introduction 2 Tendinitis Executive Summary 3 Tendinitis Overview 4 Tendinitis – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5 Tendinitis Pipeline Therapeutics 6 Tendinitis Late Stage Products (Phase III) 6.1 dHACM: MiMedx 7 Tendinitis Mid Stage Products (Phase II/III) 7.1 Amniotic Fluid: R3 Stem Cell 8 Tendinitis Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 SI-613: Seikagaku Corporation 9 Tendinitis Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 CWT 001: Causeway Therapeutics 10 Tendinitis Therapeutic Assessment 11 Tendinitis Inactive Products 12 Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13 Tendinitis Key Companies 14 Tendinitis Key Products 15 Tendinitis Unmet Needs 16 Tendinitis Market Drivers and Barriers 17 Tendinitis Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18 Tendinitis Analyst Views 19 Appendix 20 About DelveInsight

Get a customized pipeline report @ Tendinitis Drugs Pipeline Report

Related Reports

DelveInsight’s Krabbe Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

DelveInsight’s Laryngeal Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

DelveInsight’s Nosocomial Pneumonia Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

DelveInsight’s Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also provides Healthcare Consulting services comprising credible market analysis that will help accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.