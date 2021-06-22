When it comes to household furniture — donate, don’t ditch

English French

TORONTO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Not surprisingly, Canadians have long been motivated to do their part to help the environment. However, according to a new survey by Habitat for Humanity ReStore (Habitat ReStore), while they do well when it comes to recycling smaller items, their habits do not translate to household items and building supplies. Canadians are nearly twice (82 percent) as likely to always recycle items like cans, bottles, cardboard and paper than they are to recycle household furniture such as chairs, couches or lamps (42 percent).



The survey by Habitat ReStore, the non-profit home improvement retail enterprise, operated by the charity, also found that Canadians are more likely to put their home décor items, like a lamp or couch, directly into the trash instead of donating it to a local charity such as the Habitat ReStore. This means that each year, millions of items end up directly in landfills.

Over the past 30 years, Habitat ReStores have diverted nearly half a million tonnes of waste from landfills, giving new life to gently used household items from kitchen appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves and dishwashers, to furniture and even smaller home décor items. “The Habitat ReStore is an answer for those looking to donate or for those looking to purchase household goods that are eco-friendly and affordable,” says Jim Waechter, Director, ReStore Success and Product Support, Habitat for Humanity Canada. “With an uptick in renovations and home upgrades, we’re hoping people keep Habitat ReStore in mind instead of throwing out perfectly good items. And for those upcyclers out there, there are treasures waiting to be found at every one of our 100+ Habitat ReStores across Canada.”

This year, Habitat ReStore, the social enterprise that helps fund homes that Habitat builds, is celebrating its 30th anniversary and in honour of this milestone, the charity is calling on Canadians to help reach its goal of keeping one billion pounds out of the landfill by May 2022. “We’re asking Canadians to help decrease our collective carbon footprint by donating to or buying from Habitat ReStores and at the same time, help to tackle the issue of affordable housing in their communities,” says Waechter.

For more information on the Habitat for Humanity ReStore and to locate one near you, please visit. https://habitat.ca/en/restore

To view Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s One Billion Pound Challenge infographic, please visit our website.

About this survey:

These are the findings of a survey conducted by Habitat for Humanity Canada from April 16 to April 19, 2021 with a representative sample of 1,506 online Canadian adults age 18+ who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French.

Join Habitat for Humanity Canada’s conversations online:

Twitter: @habitatcanada

Instagram: @habitatcanada

Facebook: @habitatcanada

LinkedIn: Habitat for Humanity Canada

About Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Habitat for Humanity ReStores are not-for-profit home improvement retail stores that accept and resell quality new and used building materials as well as furniture, appliances, home accessories, and much more, to the public. The concept of Habitat ReStore originated in Canada in 1991. Today, there are over 100 Habitat ReStores across Canada and more than 1,000 worldwide, all raising funds to enable more families to partner with us and access affordable homeownership. For more information on the Habitat for Humanity ReStore and to locate one near you, please visit. https://habitat.ca/en/restore

About Habitat for Humanity Canada

Founded in 1985, Habitat for Humanity Canada is a national, charitable organization working towards a world where everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home. Habitat Canada brings communities together to help families build strength, stability and independence through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers, Habitat homeowners and 50 local Habitats working in every province and territory, we provide a solid foundation for better, healthier lives in Canada and around the world. Habitat for Humanity Canada is a member of Habitat for Humanity International, which was established in 1976 and has grown to become a leading global non-profit working in more than 70 countries. For more information, please visit https://habitat.ca/

About Angus Reid Forum surveys:

The precision of Angus Reid Forum online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within +/- 2.6% percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all Canadians been polled. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including, but not limited to coverage error, and measurement error.

About Angus Reid Forum:

The Angus Reid Forum is Canada’s most well-known and trusted online public opinion community consisting of engaged residents across the country who answer surveys on topical issues that matter to all Canadians.

Media contact: