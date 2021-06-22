Pax8 and Nerdio Expand Partnership to Offer Simplified Azure Virtual Desktop Experience

DENVER, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced that it has expanded its partnership to a global agreement with Nerdio to offer managed service providers (MSPs) access to its advanced Nerdio Manager for MSP platform. The Azure managed application empowers MSPs to build effective and successful Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) practices.



“Through the expanded agreement with Nerdio, Pax8 partners now have access to simplified AVD management,” said Ryan Walsh, Chief Product Officer and Channel Chief at Pax8. “As companies begin transitioning back into their offices, many will maintain some aspect of remote work, enabled through Microsoft’s AVD solution. This will expand the scope and opportunities for partners worldwide, and we are excited to enable the process. Nerdio Manager for MSP provides Pax8 partners a centralized solution to deploy, manage, and optimize virtual desktop environments across all tenants, enabling efficiency and driving productivity.”

Nerdio Manager for MSP allows for automatic provisioning of complete AVD environments, connects to existing deployments in minutes, and optimizes environments with powerful autoscaling. Through the advanced solution, MSPs can achieve substantial savings of up to 75% on Azure compute and storage costs while enhancing their Azure migration journey.

“Nerdio is thrilled to be strengthening our relationship with Pax8 by offering its expansive partner community our innovative Nerdio Manager for MSP product,” said Joseph Landes, Chief Revenue Officer at Nerdio. “With our solution, Pax8 partners will have a streamlined approach to managing AVD and enabling their clients’ remote workplaces. Pax8 provides an extensive route to market for us to reach MSPs worldwide so that together we can drive partner success and growth through our technology.”

Nerdio Manager for MSP provides partners the following benefits:

Wizard-driven Azure cost calculator

Simple, intuitive management and monitoring portal

Per-user Azure cost reporting

Overlays on top of existing deployments

Best-practices configuration

Performance and utilization monitoring

Alerting and notification capabilities

Image creation and management

Performance optimization



To learn more about Nerdio Manager for MSP, please visit www.pax8.com/en-uk/.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, and #111 in 2020 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

About Nerdio

Nerdio empowers Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to build and rapidly grow successful cloud practices in Microsoft Azure. Nerdio Manager for MSP is an Azure managed application that empowers managed service providers to build successful Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) practices. Automatically provision a complete AVD environment in under an hour, connect to an existing deployment in minutes, manage all your clients in a single pane of glass admin portal, and optimize their AVD environment with powerful autoscaling. For more information, please visit www.getnerdio.com.



Media contact:

John Trent

PR Manager at Pax8

jtrent@pax8.com