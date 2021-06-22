InvestorBrandNetwork Announces Optimal Self Conversations Interview with PlantX Life Inc. CEO Julia Frank

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that Julia Frank , CEO of PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) , the company behind the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based, recently appeared on Optimal Self Conversations, an inspirational forum hosted by three-sport professional athlete and productivity coach Jeremy Herider and featuring interviews with incredible people who, through adversity, grit and persistence, are forging a path to being the best version of themselves.



To hear the full podcast, visit Optimal Self Conversations.

During the interview, Herider inquired about Frank’s background and journey to PlantX, the early days of the company and the unique challenges involved with following passion in life and career.

“When you work for yourself, you really know what you’re working for, you really know what you do and you, usually, in the best case … really have to be passionate about it. I’m convinced that you can only be good at something when you are 100% passionate,” Frank explained. “What I realized when I was working for BMW … is that I was working for a company where I wasn’t really interested in the end product … I’m not passionate about cars. … One of my friends told me that she had a friend who’s … an entrepreneur from Canada with an idea to start a company for plant-based products, like an e-commerce business. She introduced me to Sean [Dollinger], the founder of PlantX. … He told me about his idea and his experience, and that’s basically how everything started. This is exactly what I’m passionate about.”

“I was at the right place at the right time … but no one knew if this was going to work out and how it was going to work out with Sean, how the company was going to work out and if we were going to find investors,” Frank added. “You have to take risks until you really can reach something. If you don’t take a risk, it’s not going to work, unfortunately.”

“For me, it was more important to be passionate about what I do. … Just to know that I would have the possibility to work on something so great … and educate people and help people and give people the chance to have an easy shopping experience for plant-based products,” Frank continued. “It was clear from the first conversation. … We started in September 2019. The website went live at the end of March 2020; then we went public in August 2020.”

Throughout the interview, Frank discussed her childhood, her techniques for remaining passionate and driven in life, and the individuals who have helped guide her to her current role as CEO of a growing public company.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand – but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.PlantX.com and the PlantX investor website at https://investor.PlantX.com.

