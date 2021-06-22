BlueCat named a Best Workplace™ for Inclusion, Mental Wellness 2021

Additionally, Cheryl Kerrigan appointed Chief People Officer in recognition of the company’s exemplary corporate culture programs



TORONTO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueCat, the Adaptive DNS Company™, today announced it has been named a Best Workplace™ for Inclusion 2021 and a Best Workplace™ for Mental Wellness 2021 . On the heels of these accolades, BlueCat is also announcing the promotion of Cheryl Kerrigan to Chief People Officer.

Her appointment follows a long list of innovations and success in HR delivery at BlueCat. Under Kerrigan’s leadership, BlueCat has demonstrated an industry-leading commitment to mental wellness, organizational transparency, diversity, belonging, inclusion, and more. BlueCat employees also overwhelmingly reported that they felt BlueCat prioritized their health and mental wellness in a year defined by COVID-19 and a sudden shift to remote work. Currently, Kerrigan is the executive sponsor for BlueCat’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) council, which is made up of employees from around the company with the mission of using education to inspire a more inclusive workplace.

She says, of her approach to reinforcing BlueCat’s culture: “We’re collaborative in making things better across the organization, whether that pertains to diversity and inclusion efforts, mental health-supportive initiatives, or engagement and wellness activities. The more we conduct real and sometimes uncomfortable conversations across the board, the more we’re able to provide our team with the support needed to thrive both within and outside of their roles.”

Moving forward, BlueCat will continue to uphold its commitment to transparency and wellbeing across all facets of the organization and continue to invest in company-wide DEI education and programs that benefit each employee.

BlueCat is the Adaptive DNS™ company. The company's mission is to help the world's largest organizations thrive on network complexity, from the edge to the core.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world’s largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study’s flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine.

The Best Workplace™ for Inclusion designation is granted to Great Place to Work Certified™ organizations wherein at least 90% of employees agree they are treated fairly regardless of personal characteristics (such as gender, ethnicity, age, and sexual orientation), and the Best Workplace™ for Mental Wellness award is granted to organizations wherein 75% of employees must agree their workplace is psychologically and emotionally healthy.

Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners. There’s only one way to get on this list – your employees have to put you on it.

