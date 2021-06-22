Brandon Hall Group Research to Show How to Connect Learning to the Future of Work

Boca Raton, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a new study to identify how organizations can create a learning strategy for the future of work.

“Learning is the catalyst for talent to take on with confidence what the future of work holds,” Brandon Hall Group Principal Analyst David Wentworth said. “An expanding remote workforce, automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning and many more influences are converging to make the next few years some of the most volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous businesses have yet to see.”

Organizations cannot hope to simply hire their way through these changes. They have to be able to develop the skills the business will require, even if they don’t yet know what those are.

“It starts with a strong yet agile learning strategy that lays out a framework for what success looks like, how to deliver it, and how to measure it,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “This will set the foundation that allows the learning function, its people, and its technology to evolve and adapt with the changing business needs, all while developing a workforce that is also evolving and adapting.”

Brandon Hall Group’s survey is designed to understand the organization and structure of the learning function as companies work to created and execute their learning strategy.

Brandon Hall Group will ask respondents to define their approach to their learning strategy and its execution and correlate them with increases in key performance indicators to identify best and next practices in career advancement strategies. Brandon Hall Group analysts will create models and frameworks to help organizations improve their learning strategies.

To participate in this study, go to www.research.net/r/NSPWFTM. Those who complete the research gain access to a Strategy Brief and immediate access to the Brandon Hall Group eBook, Preparing a Strategy for Learning’s New Future.