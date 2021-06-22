With AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, AMD Brings High-Quality, High-Resolution Experiences to Gamers Worldwide

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced availability of its cutting-edge spatial upscaling solution, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR)1. AMD FSR is an open-source, cross-platform technology designed to boost framerates and deliver high-quality, high-resolution gaming experiences. More than 40 game developers announced support for FSR in their games and/or game engines, and today seven games are adding support for FSR – 22 Racing Series, Anno 1800, Evil Genius 2, Godfall, Kingshunt, Terminator: Resistance and The Riftbreaker – with more expected by the end of this year, including DOTA 2, Far Cry 6 and Resident Evil Village.



Offering broad support on more than 100 AMD processors and GPUs, FSR delivers 2.4X higher performance on average in “Performance” mode at 4K across select titles compared to native resolution2. The spatial upscaling technology utilizes an advanced edge reconstruction algorithm to analyze features in the source image and recreate them at a higher target resolution, followed by a sharpening pass to further improve quality by enhancing texture details. The result is an image with super high-quality edges and distinctive pixel detail when compared to basic upscaling methods.

“Our goal with FidelityFX Super Resolution was to develop an advanced, world-class upscaling solution based on industry standards that can quickly and easily be implemented by game developers, and is designed for how gamers really play games,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. “FSR is the industry’s ideal upscaler – it does not require any specialized, proprietary hardware and is supported across a broad spectrum of platforms and ecosystems for all gamers to experience and enjoy. We couldn’t be happier with the response and support by our developer partners and can’t wait for gamers to get their hands on FSR to try it for themselves.”

AMD FSR offers four quality settings – Ultra Quality, Quality, Balanced and Performance – allowing gamers to adjust the balance between image quality and performance based on their preferences, providing high-performance, visually stunning gaming experiences for even the most demanding visual features, including raytracing. In Ultra Quality mode, FSR image quality is almost indistinguishable from the target native resolution.

A Scalable, Open-Source Upscaling Solution

Designed for easy integration into new and existing titles, AMD FSR is supported on DirectX® 11, 12 and Vulkan® APIs. Supporting a wide range of APUs and graphics hardware, FSR is optimized for AMD Radeon™ RX 5000 and Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics, including mobile graphics, and is also supported on AMD Radeon RX 500 Series graphics, Radeon RX 480/470/460 graphics, Radeon RX Vega Series graphics, all AMD Ryzen Processors with Radeon graphics, as well on a variety of competitor graphics products.

AMD FSR is expected to be broadly available to game developers in mid-July 2021 as a free download on AMD GPUOpen, the open-source community that provides code, documentation and resources to help developers get the most out of programming on GPUs.

Studio and Game Support

AMD FSR was built in close collaboration with leading studios and game developers. More than 40 developers have pledged to support and integrate FSR into their top titles and game engines, with more expected to sign on by the end of the year and beyond.

“With AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution we are able to offer customers improved image quality at a lower performance cost than full resolution rendering,” said Dan Ginsburg, graphics developer at Valve. “This is particularly attractive for users with mid-range GPUs wanting to target higher resolutions. We’re very pleased that it is designed for use with all GPUs and with AMD’s open-source approach with FSR.”

“Implementing AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution into The Riftbreaker was one of the smoothest technology integrations that we have ever done,” said Pawel Lekki, COO at Exor Studios. “Thanks to AMD’s ‘no black box’ philosophy we were able to very easily implement it on both PC and consoles and tweak it for the specifics of our game engine.”

​More information about AMD FSR, including a comprehensive list of supporting developers and titles, can be found here.

1 AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution is available on select games and requires developer integration. See https://www.amd.com/en/technologies/radeon-software-fidelityfx-super-resolution for a list of supported games. AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution is “game dependent” and is supported on the following AMD products: AMD Radeon™ RX 6000, RX 5000, RX 500, RX Vega series graphics cards, RX 480, RX 470, RX 460 & all AMD Ryzen™ Processors with Radeon™ Graphics, as long as the minimum requirements of the game are met. AMD does not provide technical or warranty support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution enablement on other vendor's graphics cards. GD-187

2 Testing by AMD Performance Labs as of June 11, 2021, on the AMD Radeon™ 6900 XT, AMD Radeon™ 6800 XT, and AMD Radeon™ 6700 XT graphics cards with pre-release AMD Radeon™ Software 21.6.1 RC Prime 9 (21.20-210518a-367616E) driver with AMD Smart Access Memory enabled, on a test system comprising of an AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900X, 16GB DDR4-3200 RAM, ASRock X570 Taichi motherboard with BIOS version P3.61 at default settings, and Windows® 10 Pro May 2020 Update (19041.508). Benchmark tests: Anno 1800, DX12, 3840 x 2160, Ultra High preset, no raytracing. Evil Genius 2, Vulkan, 3840 x 2160, Ultra preset, no raytracing. Godfall, DX12, 3840 x 2160, Epic preset, Raytracing ON. Kingshunt, DX12, 3840 x 2160, Ultra preset, no raytracing. The Riftbreaker, DX12, 3840 x 2160, Ultra preset, Raytracing ON. Terminator: Resistance, DX11, 3840 x 2160, Epic preset, no raytracing. Game 7, DX12, 3840 x 2160, High preset, no raytracing. Performance may vary and is dependent on the FSR Quality Mode selected. FSR requires developer integration and is available in select games only. RS-365.

