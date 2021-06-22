WISeKey Joins Forces with Seven Leading Drone Technology Companies to Establish DRONES4SEC European Federation

With drone use for public safety and security applications set to grow exponentially in the coming years, DRONES4SEC aims to develop technological innovations and experiments at European level among the key specialists of the industry, and to help build future European regulation.

Paris, France - Geneva, Switzerland – June 22, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey,” SIX: WIHN / Nasdaq: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced today its joining Obvious Technologies, Onera, Orange Cyber Defense, Photonis, Shark Robotics, and Hoveseen, as founding members under the presidency of Parrot, to create DRONES4SEC, the first European Sovereign Federation for public safety and security drones across land, air and marine applications.

DRONES4SEC brings together both drone manufacturers, suppliers of components or strategic expertise and software solution providers who orchestrate the deployment of drones or exploit data from drones. In particular, DRONES4SEC aims at defining the standards of trust, cybersecurity and data protection demanded by the rising use of security drones. Indeed, the topics of trust, cybersecurity and data protection are becoming more and more critical with the development of connectivity, autonomous devices and the use of drones in growingly sensitive applications. The launch of the DRONES4SEC will take place on June 22, 2021 at 4 Place Saint-Germain des Prés, 75006, Paris, France. For more information visit: https://events.drones4sec.com/.

Robotics and drones are increasingly used in the public space to support safety and security services, and making them more efficient and reliable, increases their contribution in protecting or saving lives in situations like natural disasters, fires, hostile environments, or in the search and monitoring of harmful individuals. Drones are also used in a growing manner by companies operating critical infrastructures, for the member states of the EU, to map installations or secure sites. Robotics and drones act as an extension of human capabilities in this space and bring valuable support which is set to grow even further thanks to the improvements of Artificial Intelligence and Automation.

To respond to these challenges, WISeKey will support the European Federation by leveraging and bringing its 20 years vertical expertise in digital security across the full range of technologies used in drones: PKI, Trusted identity generation and management, secure certified hardware design and provisioning, and artificial intelligence. For more than two decades, WISeKey has been focusing on complying with the most demanding certification standards for its secure hardware and trust services. As an organization, WISeKey operates for many years under tight security procedures and in a trusted environment according to the strict ISO.27001 guidelines. WISeKey secure elements for drones are certified and developed on Common Criteria EAL5+ certified hardware, an international government-grade security certification.

“We are thrilled to bring our unique vertical expertise in drone security to support the European Federation’s goals together with our European partners. It is WISeKey’s mission to contribute to enable and shape the digital transition towards a safe connected and automated world” said Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s Founder and CEO.

Within its latest Recovery, Digital Sovereignty and Re-industrialization Plans, the EU clearly expressed its intention to set these topics among the priorities for its 2021-2027 strategic roadmap. DRONES4SEC is a European Action-Tank which objective is to foster technical collaboration among the leading industrial contributors in the field of security drones. Experiments and innovations will help testing the current use-frames, respecting European standards, in order to help build European regulations. As drones are taking a growing part in the daily life of corporations and public organizations, the creation of such a sovereign federation led by significant and specialized players is also meant to strengthen the growth of this innovative industry by gathering its high-potential companies.

For more information on DRONES4SEC visit https://www.drones4sec.eu.

To learn more about WISeKey and its security solutions, visit WISeKey.com

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey:

Carlos Moreira WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Chairman & CEO Lena Cati

info@wisekey.com lcati@equityny.com

Tel. +41 22 594 3000 Tel. +1 212 836-9611

DRONES4SEC:

Lylia DERRAIS

General Secretary

European Federation of Security Drones

DRONES4SEC

ZENON7 Public Affairs

38-40 Square de Meeus, 1000 BRUXELLES

+33 7 63 11 43 54



About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.