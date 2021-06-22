Carahsoft Hosting GovForward™: MultiCloud Series

Keynote Speakers for July 20th FedRAMP Policy Headliner Summit Include:

RESTON, Va., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and Government Executive Media Group (GEMG) are proud to host the third annual GovForward™: MultiCloud Series featuring Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) solutions and successes. This virtual event brings together government and industry leaders to discuss marketplace priorities, FedRAMP’s outlook for the future, the evolution of cloud policy, the rise of cloud computing in the COVID-19 era, and success stories and best practices.

The series begins with “GovForward: FedRAMP Innovations for Agency Missions,” a 30-minute lead-up show on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET. With more cloud-based services and solutions built to support agencies with their missions, FedRAMP assures that these offerings match the government’s rigorous security and compliance requirements. Industry experts from Boomi, SecurID and Virtustream will convene to discuss topics including IT Modernization, Customer Experience and Engagement, Cloud, Zero Trust, and more. Register for the show to learn more.

The FedRAMP Policy Headliner Summit is being held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, encompassing government keynotes and panel discussions. Keynote speakers include U.S. Congressman Gerald Connolly (D-Va), sponsor of the FedRAMP Authorization Act; and Brian Conrad, Acting FedRAMP Director & Program Manager for Cybersecurity, GSA.

Register for the FedRAMP Policy Headliner Summit to:

Understand the current legislation impacting the Federal Cloud

Check out the latest on FedRAMP best practices, metrics and the road ahead

Learn how recent advances in automation are speeding the authorization process

Hear agency success stories

Explore StateRAMP, the FedRAMP-style option for state and local governments



Event attendees are eligible to receive continuing professional education (CPE) credits. A complete agenda for the FedRAMP Policy Headliner Summit is available here. Government speakers and panelists include:

U.S. Congressman Gerald Connolly (D-Va), sponsor of the FedRAMP Authorization Act

Brian Conrad, Acting FedRAMP Director & Program Manager for Cybersecurity, GSA

Les Benito, Director of Operations, Cloud Computing Program Office, Defense Information System Agency

Jeff Shilling, Chief Information Officer, National Cancer Institute, NIH

Leah McGrath, Executive Director, StateRAMP

J.R. Sloan, Chief Information Officer, State of Arizona

Vendors sponsoring and participating in the GovForward: MultiCloud Series include:

• Acquia • Microsoft • Adobe • New Relic • Akamai • Okta • AvePoint • Red Hat • AWS • SailPoint • Boomi • Salesforce • Centrify • SAP NS2 • Collibra • SecurID • Dell Technologies • ServiceNow • Exterro • Snowflake • Google Cloud • Splunk • Granicus • Sword GRC • Hootsuite • Virtustream • IronNet • VMware • Lookout • Zscaler • McAfee

To register for the “GovForward: FedRAMP Innovations for Agency Missions” lead-up show, click here. To register for the FedRAMP Policy Headliner Summit, visit GovForward.com.



