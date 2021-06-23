Terranet company name change

Swedish English

TerraNet AB has changed to Terranet Tech AB whereas TerraNet Holding AB changes to Terranet AB.

Henceforth, N in Terranet, is represented in lower case, and not as previously as a capital letter. The change is consistent with a new strategic direction and the turnaround that the company has executed. While previously pioneering the mesh network technology the company pivoted towards developing sensor fusion software for a gamechanging 3D motion perception technology on object detection, collision warning and prevention (VoxelFlow).

Logos, visuals and graphics have been updated accordingly. Learn more about VoxelFlow here.

Today, Wednesday 23rd of June at 12.00-1.00 PM CET, Terranet invites to a live investors meeting together with the CEO Pär-Olof Johanesson via Zoom. Link to the event here.

About Terranet

Terranet develops patented software for radio-based solutions and three-dimensional image analysis fadvanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous vehicles (ADAS and AV). In-line with Scandinavia’s rich history of bringing innovative safety measures to the automobile industry, Terranet is pioneering breakthrough safety technology for the ADAS and AV industries as showcased at Startup Autobahn. Terranet is headquarters in Lund, Sweden and its development sites in Kiev, Ukraine and in Stuttgart, Germany. Terranet Holding AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST). https://terranet.se/en



