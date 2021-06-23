Investing in Canada’s next generation of leaders and changemakers: Rogers awards 26 Ted Rogers Scholarships to the Class of 2021 in Quebec

English French

Quebec students entering post-secondary studies recognized for community leadership and volunteerism

Nearly three-quarters of all scholarships nationally awarded to youth from equity-seeking communities

More than $406,000 in scholarships awarded to over 250 youth across Quebec in the five-year history of the program

MONTREAL, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Congratulations, Class of 2021! Last night at a virtual ceremony, Rogers Communications surprised 26 Quebec youth with a Ted Rogers Scholarship to support their post-secondary studies this fall, and in recognition of their community leadership and volunteerism. These scholarships help young leaders and changemakers overcome financial barriers to post-secondary education and achieve their highest potential.

For the second year in a row, traditional rites of passage for high school students – including in-person proms, seniors’ trips, and graduation ceremonies – have been muted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But for young Quebeckers, there are vaccines, acceptance letters, scholarships…and possibilities. And for 26 deserving students in the province awarded a Ted Rogers Scholarship, last night’s virtual celebration was a moment to recognize their achievements and look forward to an exciting future.

Reports show youth from low-income households, equity-seeking groups, or remote communities are less likely to pursue post-secondary studies due to barriers like affordability. Ted Rogers Scholarships help reduce those education barriers, offering $2,500 renewable scholarships for up to four years or $10,000 to recognize young leaders nominated by our 18 community partnership organizations, including YMCA, Indspire, and GRIS-Montréal. The program also offers entrance scholarships of $2,500 to eligible Rogers employees or their children.

Collectively, our Class of 2021 recipients represent more than 12 communities across Quebec including Brossard, Côte Saint-Luc, Gatineau, Laval, Longueuil, Montréal, Pierrefonds, Québec, Rosemère, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, St-Colomban and Terrebonne.

Nearly three-quarters of recipients nationally self-identifying as members of equity-seeking groups including Black, Indigenous, People of Colour, LGBTQ2S+, and young women. These scholars reflect a vibrant and diverse generation which will propel Canada forward with ideas and innovation, and power our growth and economy.

Ted Rogers believed that investing in youth and education is one of the most powerful ways we can build a stronger Canada. Since launching Ted Rogers Scholarships in 2017, Rogers has invested more than $406,000 to support over 250 Quebec youth attending post-secondary studies, with the program now celebrating its first cohort of university and college graduates. Additionally this year to create more opportunities for young Canadians, OMNI Television launched a national scholarship program for post-secondary students pursuing third-language and ethnic journalism, Cityline created a new scholarship for BIPOC women, and we evolved the Rogers New Grad Leadership Development Program.

Rogers is proud to help remove barriers to education and keep young Canadians connected throughout their journey. In addition to scholarships, we empower youth through Ted Rogers Community Grants which provide mentoring and leadership programs for students in grades 7-12, have provided hundreds of devices and plans to Big Brothers Big Sisters Canada and Pflag to keep youth connected to mentors, and are the largest funder for Jays Care Foundation programs like Rookie League which helps more than 14,000 kids facing barriers develop important life skills, through the power of baseball.

QUOTES:

“We are proud to support the next generation of Quebec leaders and changemakers by giving them well-deserved encouragement to achieve their highest potential. By recognizing their volunteerism and community leadership, we know this investment in their future is an investment in the future of our province.”

Edith Cloutier, President of Quebec Region, Rogers Communications



“The recipients of this award have shown their commitment to support and develop their communities and it is wonderful to see their contributions recognized. Our youth have shown incredible resilience this past year and it is inspiring to know that Canada will move forward and grow with young leaders who have a vision for community, inclusivity and diversity.”

Paul Davidson, President, Universities Canada



“Since the 1970’s, PFLAG chapters across North America, have assisted LGBTQ2S people and their families by offering peer support and other resources. In 2017 this tradition of helping evolved when Pflag Canada became a community partner in the Ted Rogers Scholarship Program. Everyone at Pflag Canada is proud of our four recipients for 2021. We wish all recipients of the 2021 awards every success in their post-secondary studies.”

Ross Wicks, Secretary, Pflag



About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

For more information:

Rogers, media@rci.rogers.com, 1-844-226-1338